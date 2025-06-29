Rick Barnes might want to give this Tennessee football commit a call

University of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, left, and basketball coach Rick Barnes, right, speak during the Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football's top offensive line commit has the attributes of a basketball player. Highly-ranked four-star tackle Gabriel Osenda comes in at a listed 6-foot-8 as he enters his senior year of high school. According to VolReport's Shayne Pickering, he measured with a seven-foot wing-span, as well. That's on par with a top-level basketball player. Former Vol Julian Phillips, who was drafted by the Bulls, was listed at 6-foot-8 and measured at a 6-foot-11.5 wing-span at the combine. The difference is Osenda already weighs 135 pounds more than Phillips did at the time of that measurement. This gives him the perfect build to be a premier tackle in the SEC. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Osenda ranks as the No. 3 player out of the state of Tennessee and No. 6 offensive tackle in the class. He currently plays at Baylor School in Chattanooga, but is originally from Canada. He committed to the Vols back in January and has only seen his stock rise since. Despite shooting up to being considered one of the top linemen in the class, he has stayed true to his commitment. He told Rivals he wasn't goiing to take any visits elsewhere, either. "I’m feeling very comfortable where I’m at and happy with my commitment," Osenda told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. "Tennessee feels like home and like a place I can strive and do big things at with the coaches and staff that surround the program." He took an official visit to see the Vols in June, as well.