Rick Barnes might want to give this Tennessee football commit a call

Tennessee football's top offensive line commit has the attributes of a basketball player.
Highly-ranked four-star tackle Gabriel Osenda comes in at a listed 6-foot-8 as he enters his senior year of high school. According to VolReport's Shayne Pickering, he measured with a seven-foot wing-span, as well.
That's on par with a top-level basketball player. Former Vol Julian Phillips, who was drafted by the Bulls, was listed at 6-foot-8 and measured at a 6-foot-11.5 wing-span at the combine.
The difference is Osenda already weighs 135 pounds more than Phillips did at the time of that measurement. This gives him the perfect build to be a premier tackle in the SEC.
Osenda ranks as the No. 3 player out of the state of Tennessee and No. 6 offensive tackle in the class. He currently plays at Baylor School in Chattanooga, but is originally from Canada.
He committed to the Vols back in January and has only seen his stock rise since. Despite shooting up to being considered one of the top linemen in the class, he has stayed true to his commitment.
He told Rivals he wasn't goiing to take any visits elsewhere, either.
"I’m feeling very comfortable where I’m at and happy with my commitment," Osenda told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. "Tennessee feels like home and like a place I can strive and do big things at with the coaches and staff that surround the program."
He took an official visit to see the Vols in June, as well.
The Vols currently hold 13 commitments in the 2026 class and are expected to land more in the near future. This is good for the No. 24 group in the country to this point.
The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.
Tyreek King and Osenda are knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-stars.
Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, edge rusher Zach Groves, linebacker Kedric Golston II and athlete Legend Bey.
Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, safety KJ McClain, offensive lineman Edward Baker and athlete Zaydyn Anderson. Unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.
In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.
