Just a day after it was announced that Tennessee earned a 4-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, Lady Vols star Rickea Jackson stated that she intends on returning for her final year of eligibility next season.

This comes as a surprise due to Jackson's projected status in the upcoming WNBA Draft. ESPN had the senior going to the Dallas Wings with the fifth overall pick. Other publications had the forward going even higher.

Jackson has earned this critical acclaim due to her incredible scoring ability. Heading into March Madness, she leads the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game on 55.2% scoring from the field. This is the highest field goal percentage of her career.

She also has put up averages of 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

This all-around play including 25.7 points per game in the SEC Tournament landed her on the All-Tournament Team following a finals appearance. She also earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team following the regular season.

Jackson announced her intention to return during a radio interview on the Sports Animal with Brian Rice. She later posted to confirm the news on her social media accounts.