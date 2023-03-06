Just nine games into Tamari Key's senior season, it was announced that blood clots were found in her lungs.

This cut her season short as she was forced to step away from basketball. Prior to the diagnosis, she was averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and two blocks per contest on 66.7% shooting from the field.

Since then, Key has been a leader on the sideline. She has attended every game and traveled with the team. Although she wasn't able to play, she still made sure her impact was felt.

With Key's recovery going along as planned, she is now eyeing a return to the court. On Monday night, she shared on her social media accounts that she plans on returning to Tennessee next season.