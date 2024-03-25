Raleigh, N.C. — After playing for three separate coaches to begin her college career, Rickea Jackson entered the transfer portal in the hopes of finding stability. That's what she got with Lady Vols basketball as she wrapped up the final two seasons of her storied career.

Under Kellie Harper, Jackson finally had consistency in an off-season. Tennessee had the roster turnover of typical teams, but it was the comfort of not having to fit a new regime that she sought.

It also gave her the chance to integrate herself within the Lady Vols' culture and prepare for her upcoming WNBA career.

In her final appearance donning the iconic Tennessee orange and blue, Jackson delivered a performance that nearly carried the team to the Sweet 16. In a narrow loss to NC State, she produced a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds.

During the first quarter alone, she scored 14 of the team's 23 points. While the Wolfpack's offense caught fire, Jackson repeatedly had a response.

Despite the remarkable game, Jackson's college career officially ended on the loss. The moment didn't overshadow the positive aspects of her Lady Vols' tenure, though.

"Just going to remember the good times at Tennessee," said Jackson. "The way that Tennessee molded me into the woman I am today. I'm just grateful to have come here, and I feel like I made the right decision, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Jackson's decision to come to Knoxville has proven to be symbiotic. While she quickly pointed to her off-court growth as a benefit, her on the court play has been an immeasurable help for Tennessee.

In her two years, she earned an All-American honorable mention and All-SEC honors. Her final year featured averages of 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game despite missing time due to injury.

Harper sees the off the court growth Jackson alluded to as well as how special she is as a player.

"I'm proud of her and grateful that — I'm grateful that she chose Tennessee, and I think that, like she said, I think it was a great decision for her and what hopefully we were able to do for her," said Harper. "She has grown up a lot in the last two years, and my thought is now that she's walking out, I feel really good about who she's going to be now and how successful she's going to be at the next level. We've worked really hard to try to help prepare her for life, as we do all of them, and for what's in store for her. I just hope that she continues to do what she's doing because it is really special and fun to watch."

Jackson now turns her attention to the WNBA Draft. She is widely considered to be a top three selection after a career of helping write the record book.

Harper has produced three-straight first round picks and Jackson will almost certainly join the list as the highest player out of Tennessee since Diamond DeShields went third overall in 2018.