Raleigh, N. C. — The Lady Vols basketball's season ended on a familiar note.

Tennessee ran into trouble early in the game and a late push that showed its potential wasn't enough to advance. This time, it was a 79-72 loss to NC State that closed the book.

The 6-seed Lady Vols (20-13) trailed by as much as 20 in the second half before scratching within two points. However, the 3-seed Wolfpack (29-6) finished strong in front of their home crowd to seal the win.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The reason Tennessee fell into the hole was a poor second quarter. The Lady Vols were down just one after the first frame before being outscored 25-8 in the second.

Willing Tennessee to be in a position to win was the play from Rickea Jackson. The All-SEC forward dropped 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from beyond the arch.

Helping her out was Jasmine Powell and Tamari Key who also produced 13 and 10 points, respectively.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 45% from the field and 31.3% on 3-pointers. The defense limited NC State to 44.8% shooting from the field and 35.7% on 3-pointers.

This wraps up the 2023-24 season for Tennessee. It finished in a tie for fourth place in the SEC before falling to top-ranked South Carolina at the buzzer in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Now, the Lady Vols' NCAA Tournament run is wrapped up in the Round of 32 after securing a 6-seed in the field. Head coach Kellie Harper has now led the team to a pair of Round of 32 exits and two Sweet 16s in her five-year tenure that featured the 2020 tournament being cancelled.

