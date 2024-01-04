It was a tale of two halves in Tennessee's SEC opener.

On the road, the Lady Vols fell into a hole heading into the halftime break against Auburn.

However, a third quarter push gave Tennessee (8-5, 1-0 SEC) a 75-67 win over the Tigers (11-3, 0-1).

Leading the way was Rickea Jackson who had a career night. She produced 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting to go along with a career-high 19 rebounds. This effort was pivotal with 14 of the points coming in the second half to spearhead the comeback.

Behind Jackson, the pair of point guards replacing Destinee Wells had solid nights. Jasmine Powell finished with 16 points, two assists and three rebounds. Kaiya Wynn put up 10 points, six assists and five rebounds. The group did combine for 11 turnovers, though.

As a team, Tennessee finished shooting 50% from the field. It turned the ball over 23 times but 14 came in the first half.

Auburn connected on 33.3% of shots from the field but took 30 more shots than the Lady Vols due to just six turnovers.