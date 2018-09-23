Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is dealing with his first public locker room issue. Saturday night in the third quarter, Quarte Sapp left the field.



In his post game press conference head coach Jeremy Pruitt said he told Sapp to go to the locker room.

“Since I have been here, Quart’e has been a really good ambassador to our program. He has done everything that we have asked him to do, but he left the field during the game because he would not go into the game when he was asked too,” Pruitt said. “I do not know how things were done before, but when you tell somebody to go in and they refuse to go in… We are not going to do that around here. He did not leave on his own, I asked him to leave.”

It's unclear if Pruitt himself asked Sapp to leave or if he sent word to him to leave.

Sunday morning, Quarte Sapp publicly responded saying he did not refuse to go in.