SEC Tournament Notebook: Vols avoid elimination with win over State

Tennessee’s second outing in this year’s SEC Tournament went much smoother than its opener.

Less than 24 hours after the Vols were snubbed of a walk-off victory over Alabama, Tony Vitello’s club defeated 3-seed Mississippi State 12-2 in eight innings courtesy of the run rule. The Vols avoided elimination with the win in the midst of picking up their first win in the SEC Tournament since 2007.

“That might have been our best, or at the very least, one of our best wins of the year when you throw all circumstances out there on the table,” Vitello told reporters following the game. “Coming back from yesterday, not a lot of sleep, early wake-up, facing a guy that came into the SEC labeled as one of the best lefties in the conference and one of the best closers in the country sitting down there waiting too.

“It's a tough group, tough group of kids. We didn't have any magic speech or anything like that. They just like to compete, and they kind of seem to like the bounce-back thing more than anything.”

Offense Strikes Early and Often

Tennessee (43-15) scored just two runs over 11 innings in its 3-2 loss to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. Despite a local start time of 9:30 the next morning, the Vols doubled that run total against Mississippi State (40-15) in the second inning alone.

Senior designated hitter Pete Derkay sparked his team with a three-run homer with two outs to give his team an early 3-0 lead. Catcher Connor Pavolony doubled to left field in the very next at-bat, setting up Liam Spence to hit an RBI single back up the middle to help the Vols put up a four-spot in the frame.

“Was really trying to hit a ball back up the middle,” Derkay said of his third homer of the season. “He kind of left me a little mistake over the middle, put a good swing on it. I had to talk to it a little bit to get over, but luckily it did.”

Derkay’s blast over the right-center fence was the first of many runs on the day for the Vols. They wasted little time extending the lead, as over the middle innings, they scored a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-1.

Tennessee right fielder Jordan Back hit a solo home run in the fourth, his team-leading 14th home run of the season. Drew Gilbert hit an RBI single in the fifth and Max Ferguson hit an RBI single in the sixth, after scoring in the prior inning on a double-steal.

“I feel if you put together competitive or quality at bats, odds will be in your favor,” Vitello said. “Those guys are willing to put bad at-bats behind them and compete or put a bad swing behind them. Again, if you have those types of at-bats, you'll find enough holes. Mississippi State hammered a couple of balls too that we caught too, but at the end of the day, you make your own breaks.”

Tennessee went on to run-rule the Bulldogs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Vols needed just four runs to put the tournament-only 10-run rule after seven innings into motion and they did just that.

Back, Derkay and Pavolony all singled to lead off the inning and load the bases with no outs. After Spence walked in a run, Ferguson doubled down the right field line to bring in a pair of runs, setting up Gilbert to drive in the winning run on an RBI single.

“We have a really good team and have a really good lineup, one through nine,” Derkay said. “Just trying to put together a quality at-bat and get it to the next guy, and we did that very well today.”

After hitting 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position against Alabama and leaving 11 runners on base, the Vols were 7-for-13 with runners on and only stranded four runners against the Bulldogs.