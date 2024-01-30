The Gamecocks were paced in scoring by Ta'Lon Cooper , who totaled 18 points while B.J. Mack scored 16 and Myles Stute finished with 13.

South Carolina (18-3, 6-2), which entered the game as a 13.5-point underdog, edged Tennessee on the boards, 40-37.

Santiago Vescovi was the only other Vols' player to finish in double-figures with 10 points as Jonas Aidoo , Zakai Ziegler , Josiah-Jordan James combined for just 12 points.

Dalton Knecht again led the way for Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC), scoring 31 points, his sixth-straight outing with 25-plus points, but his didn't get much help as a number of starters struggled, combining for just 36% from the field.

It was the fewest points that the Vols have scored this season. The loss snapped Tennessee's 12-game home win streak dating back to last season.

Three days later, South Carolina followed a similar approach and No.5 Tennessee couldn't overcome it, suffering through numerous field goal droughts and falling, 63-59 to the Gamecocks inside Food City Center on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt was able to get Tennessee to play at its pace, which caused fits that the Vols were able to ultimately overcome.

Tennessee got off to a slow start, falling behind 7-0 quickly as it struggled getting shots to go down on the offensive end.

The Vols answered with a Knecht 3-pointer nearly four minutes in, which opened the way for 5-0 run to pull within two. Tennessee outscored South Carolina 11-4 to pull in front before Stute's three gave the Gamecocks the lead at 12-11 with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

Tennessee shot just 30.4% from the field over midway through the half, but a Vescovi three and layup from J.P. Estrella put the Vols ahead, 16-15.

The Vols' shooting woes continued though, which allowed South Carolina to pull ahead 21-18 as part of a 6-0 with inside of five minutes to go before Knecht and Tobe Awaka scored on back-to-back possessions to reclaim the lead at 22-21.

Both teams went back-and-forth just before halftime with Cooper putting the Gamecocks back on top with a 3-pointer to make it 26-24 with two minutes on the clock.

Knecht, who scored 13 points in the period, evened the score with a jumper but South Carolina went into the break leading 30-26.

The Gamecocks opened the second half with a Meechie Johnson Jr. three on their possession two-straight scores from Vescovi, one off of a steal and layup then a 3-pointer from the corner drew the Vols even at 33-33.

A series of fouls assessed to Tennessee on the defensive end led to Knecht sitting on the bench for a stretch as South Carolina went up 40-36 on a Stute 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 36 seconds left.

The Vols went more than six minutes without a field goal, going 0-for-5 as they fell behind, 46-39 with under 11 minutes to go before James ended the drought with his first basket in two games.

Tennessee pressed caused problems for South Carolina and an offensive foul brought some life back to the arena following an offensive foul on the Gamecocks with less than eight minutes to go, but the Vols were unable to take advantage of it.

Tennessee slipped into another field goal drought, having to take what it could at the free throw line to stay within striking distance. Cooper's 3-pointer with just over five minutes left gave South Carolina a 51-45 lead.

Knecht provided the Vols with a shot in the arm with two-straight scores to get back with five at 55-50. He scored his third-straight basket to make it four-point game but Cooper drained another 3-pointer to add some separation with 39.6 seconds left.

Knecht clapped back with deep 3-pointer of his own to get Tennessee back within three but South Caroline put it away at the free throw line down the stretch.