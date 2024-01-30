Shooting woes doom Vols in loss to South Carolina
Vanderbilt was able to get Tennessee to play at its pace, which caused fits that the Vols were able to ultimately overcome.
Three days later, South Carolina followed a similar approach and No.5 Tennessee couldn't overcome it, suffering through numerous field goal droughts and falling, 63-59 to the Gamecocks inside Food City Center on Tuesday.
It was the fewest points that the Vols have scored this season. The loss snapped Tennessee's 12-game home win streak dating back to last season.
Dalton Knecht again led the way for Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC), scoring 31 points, his sixth-straight outing with 25-plus points, but his didn't get much help as a number of starters struggled, combining for just 36% from the field.
Santiago Vescovi was the only other Vols' player to finish in double-figures with 10 points as Jonas Aidoo, Zakai Ziegler, Josiah-Jordan James combined for just 12 points.
South Carolina (18-3, 6-2), which entered the game as a 13.5-point underdog, edged Tennessee on the boards, 40-37.
The Gamecocks were paced in scoring by Ta'Lon Cooper, who totaled 18 points while B.J. Mack scored 16 and Myles Stute finished with 13.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee got off to a slow start, falling behind 7-0 quickly as it struggled getting shots to go down on the offensive end.
The Vols answered with a Knecht 3-pointer nearly four minutes in, which opened the way for 5-0 run to pull within two. Tennessee outscored South Carolina 11-4 to pull in front before Stute's three gave the Gamecocks the lead at 12-11 with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.
Tennessee shot just 30.4% from the field over midway through the half, but a Vescovi three and layup from J.P. Estrella put the Vols ahead, 16-15.
The Vols' shooting woes continued though, which allowed South Carolina to pull ahead 21-18 as part of a 6-0 with inside of five minutes to go before Knecht and Tobe Awaka scored on back-to-back possessions to reclaim the lead at 22-21.
Both teams went back-and-forth just before halftime with Cooper putting the Gamecocks back on top with a 3-pointer to make it 26-24 with two minutes on the clock.
Knecht, who scored 13 points in the period, evened the score with a jumper but South Carolina went into the break leading 30-26.
The Gamecocks opened the second half with a Meechie Johnson Jr. three on their possession two-straight scores from Vescovi, one off of a steal and layup then a 3-pointer from the corner drew the Vols even at 33-33.
A series of fouls assessed to Tennessee on the defensive end led to Knecht sitting on the bench for a stretch as South Carolina went up 40-36 on a Stute 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 36 seconds left.
The Vols went more than six minutes without a field goal, going 0-for-5 as they fell behind, 46-39 with under 11 minutes to go before James ended the drought with his first basket in two games.
Tennessee pressed caused problems for South Carolina and an offensive foul brought some life back to the arena following an offensive foul on the Gamecocks with less than eight minutes to go, but the Vols were unable to take advantage of it.
Tennessee slipped into another field goal drought, having to take what it could at the free throw line to stay within striking distance. Cooper's 3-pointer with just over five minutes left gave South Carolina a 51-45 lead.
Knecht provided the Vols with a shot in the arm with two-straight scores to get back with five at 55-50. He scored his third-straight basket to make it four-point game but Cooper drained another 3-pointer to add some separation with 39.6 seconds left.
Knecht clapped back with deep 3-pointer of his own to get Tennessee back within three but South Caroline put it away at the free throw line down the stretch.
STAT OF THE DAY
Tennessee suffered through several field goal droughts, which dug it in a hole despite Knecht's valiant comeback effort in the final minute.
Knecht has largely been enough as the Vols' main scorer during their five-game win streak but the lack of a support cast was too costly against South Carolina.
Tennessee shot just 36.2% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range while Zeigler and James scored just 2 points each. Gainey, who has been productive off of the bench in the last two games, went scoreless for the game.
It is clear that the Vols will need more out of their veterans going forward.
WHAT THEY SAID
UP NEXT
Tennessee is set to face arguably its toughest test to date in league play on Saturday against Kentucky.
The Wildcats, who topped the Vols in two meetings last season, are competing with Tennessee for separation in the SEC title race as the calendar flips to February.
Kentucky is 15-4 overall and 5-2 in conference. It will play Florida at home on Wednesday.
Tip-off between the Vols and Wildcats at Rupp Arena is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
