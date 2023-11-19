In Tennessee's previous match, it was without leading scorer Rickea Jackson in the overtime win over Memphis.

On Sunday, the Lady Vols were down two additional players in starting point guard Jasmine Powell and reserve guard Avery Strickland.

Despite the slew of injuries, No. 15 Tennessee (3-1) downed Troy (0-3) 100-73 at home.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The most pressing position of need due to the missing players was point guard. Without Powell, the duty was manned almost solely by Destinee Wells. She finished with 30 minutes on the court with a stat line of 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Walk-on Edie Darby also played point guard off the bench for 17 minutes. She produced seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

The scoring load was led by a group of players. Karoline Striplin finished with the most at 19 points and 14 rebounds. This was good for her first career double-double.

Behind Striplin, Wells, Jillian Hollingshead, Sara Puckett and Kaiya Wynn all hit the double-digit mark, as well.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 46.3% from the floor. They also shot 40% on 3-pointers.