Short-handed No. 15 Lady Vols survive clash with Troy
In Tennessee's previous match, it was without leading scorer Rickea Jackson in the overtime win over Memphis.
On Sunday, the Lady Vols were down two additional players in starting point guard Jasmine Powell and reserve guard Avery Strickland.
Despite the slew of injuries, No. 15 Tennessee (3-1) downed Troy (0-3) 100-73 at home.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The most pressing position of need due to the missing players was point guard. Without Powell, the duty was manned almost solely by Destinee Wells. She finished with 30 minutes on the court with a stat line of 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds.
Walk-on Edie Darby also played point guard off the bench for 17 minutes. She produced seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
The scoring load was led by a group of players. Karoline Striplin finished with the most at 19 points and 14 rebounds. This was good for her first career double-double.
Behind Striplin, Wells, Jillian Hollingshead, Sara Puckett and Kaiya Wynn all hit the double-digit mark, as well.
As a team, the Lady Vols shot 46.3% from the floor. They also shot 40% on 3-pointers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Vols got off to a slow start without their pair of starters. By the end of the first quarter, the score was notched at 21. This came on a late 3-pointer by the Trojans' Nia Daniel.
Striplin and Wells tied for the lead in scoring with 7 in the opening frame. Striplin also had seven offensive rebounds.
In the second quarter, Tennessee got out to a much better start. The Lady Vols created an advantage as high as 18 points. This came in part due to a 10-0 run following traded baskets out of the break between quarters.
Tennessee didn't stop there, either. After Troy hit on a 3-pointer to snap the streak. The Lady Vols responded with another 10-0 run. This helped lead to the 46-30 advantage they took into the halftime break.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Without Rickea Jackson, Lady Vols survive ugly overtime clash with Memphis
Leading the way at the half was Striplin. She had earned her double-double by the break with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Wells also produced 14 points and two assists.
Out of the break, Tennessee built on this solid play. It took a lead by as much as 25 in the frame due to a 17-5 run to end the quarter.
The final quarter the Lady Vols scored enough to reach the century mark. They outscored Troy by one in the frame but the result was already set.
STAND OUT STAT
The stat from Sunday afternoon that stood out the most was the domination Tennessee had on the glass.
By the end of the game, the Lady Vols had out-rebounded Troy 63-35. This included 21 boards on the offensive end for Tennessee. This production on the glass led to 30 second-chance points.
For the Trojans, they struggled to earn second-chance opportunities. 13 offensive rebounds led to 13 points.
UP NEXT
Next up is a Thanksgiving battle between Tennessee and No. 18 Indiana. On Thursday, the pair will square off in the Elevance Health Women's Fort Meyers Tip-Off. It will be aired on FOX at 6 p.m. ET.
Then, the Lady Vols will face No. 25 Oklahoma in the same event on the following Saturday. This will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET airing on the Women's Sports Network.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––