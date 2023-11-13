Without Rickea Jackson, Lady Vols survive ugly overtime clash with Memphis
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Florida State on the road, Tennessee returned to Knoxville to begin a two-game home stretch. First up, the Lady Vols squared off with Memphis.
However, Tennessee had a noticeable change in personnel during Monday's matchup. Star forward Rickea Jackson was inactive due to a lower leg injury after scoring 31 points and grabbing 17 rebounds against the Seminoles.
Without Jackson, it took the Lady Vols (2-1) an overtime period to take down the Tigers (1-2) 84-74 on their home floor.
By halftime, Memphis had built a four-point lead. In the second quarter, the Tigers led by as much as nine. The biggest hindrance to a successful offense was turnovers. These giveaways created opportunities on the other end for Memphis, as well.
At the end of the game, the Lady Vols had given the ball up 24 times as it continued to be an issue throughout the night.
Tennessee bounced back to outscore the Tigers by seven in the third quarter. However, the Tigers closed out well in the fourth frame to force an overtime period.
In overtime, the Lady Vols did enough to escape with an ugly win.
Tennessee shot 41.8% from the field in the contest. On 3-pointers, it made just four on 21.1% shooting. Only eight of the points came off the bench.
The highest scoring mark came from Sara Puckett with 24 points. Jewel Spear was right behind her with 19.
On the other hand, Memphis shot 36.3% from the field and 35% on 3-pointers. Kai Carter and Madison Griggs combined for 34 of its 74 points.
For the second time in two home games, the Lady Vols welcomed home another former player. Alex Simmons is in her first season at the head of Memphis after spending time at Garder-Webb.
Simmons was a two-time national champion with the Lady Vols playing alongside Candace Parker.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Out the gate, Tennessee didn't look any worse without Jackson. The Lady Vols struck first with buckets from Puckett and Spear and continued to build a lead. With four minutes left in the first quarter, Tennessee had reached a 10-point advantage.
However, Memphis' press began to get to the Lady Vols. Tennessee turned it over seven times in the first quarter alone and let the Tigers tie the match at 20 heading into the second quarter on the back of an 8-0 run spanning less than a minute.
In the second quarter, Memphis continued the expose the Lady Vols' sloppy transition offense and perimeter defense. On the back of a 12-0 Tigers run, a nine-point lead was created.
Tennessee would scratch back but never retook the lead by the halftime break. Ultimately, the score was set at 36-32 in the favor of Memphis. The Lady Vols' primary issue was the 15 turnovers it surrendered in the opening pair of frames.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Lady Vols fall to Florida State in 92-91 shootout
Leading the way at the half for Tennessee was Spear. Despite playing only 11 minutes, she led the team in points, rebounds and assists with nine, six and two, respectively.
Out of the half, Spear was pivotal in erasing the remainder of the deficit. While trailing, she finished at the rim to snap a Tigers' run. Then, she came up with a steal, went behind the back and found Puckett for a lay up.
This series of events sparked a 14-0 run that gave the lead back to the Lady Vols. By the end of the stretch, Tennessee held an eight-point advantage. In that essential third quarter, Puckett scored 11 of the team's 22 points.
However, with little time left, Memphis pulled off a comeback to force overtime. The Lady Vols led by five with less than 30 seconds remaining but a costly turnover by Puckett after the advantage was cut to a pair led to a score on the other end to tie it with no time remaining.
In overtime, Tennessee never trailed. The Tigers tied it up with just under three minutes left but Spear, Jasmine Powell and Destinee Wells combined to create enough separation for a 10-point win.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
While recording a double-double Spear stood out the brightest in the absence of Jackson. Although she wasn't the leading scorer, her 19 points came at impactful times. She also produced 12 rebounds and three assists while only turning the ball over twice.
Puckett led the way in scoring with 24 points. 15 of these came in the second half alone. She also grabbed eight rebounds and passed for two assists.
Down the stretch, Jillian Hollingshead was instrumental, as well. She scored eight points in the fourth quarter and 14 on the game. She was a rebound away from joining Spear with a double-double after coming up with nine rebounds. Hollingshead produced three steals, as well.
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee will face Troy in Knoxville. The game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
After this, the Lady Vols will travel to Florida for the Fort Meyers Tip-Off. Games against Indiana and Oklahoma will be a part of the trip.
Follow the neutral site clashes, things don't get easier. Matches at home against Notre Dame and Ohio State follow. Then, Tennessee heads to Huntsville to play Middle Tennessee State.
