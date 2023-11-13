Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Florida State on the road, Tennessee returned to Knoxville to begin a two-game home stretch. First up, the Lady Vols squared off with Memphis.

However, Tennessee had a noticeable change in personnel during Monday's matchup. Star forward Rickea Jackson was inactive due to a lower leg injury after scoring 31 points and grabbing 17 rebounds against the Seminoles.

Without Jackson, it took the Lady Vols (2-1) an overtime period to take down the Tigers (1-2) 84-74 on their home floor.

By halftime, Memphis had built a four-point lead. In the second quarter, the Tigers led by as much as nine. The biggest hindrance to a successful offense was turnovers. These giveaways created opportunities on the other end for Memphis, as well.

At the end of the game, the Lady Vols had given the ball up 24 times as it continued to be an issue throughout the night.

Tennessee bounced back to outscore the Tigers by seven in the third quarter. However, the Tigers closed out well in the fourth frame to force an overtime period.

In overtime, the Lady Vols did enough to escape with an ugly win.

Tennessee shot 41.8% from the field in the contest. On 3-pointers, it made just four on 21.1% shooting. Only eight of the points came off the bench.

The highest scoring mark came from Sara Puckett with 24 points. Jewel Spear was right behind her with 19.

On the other hand, Memphis shot 36.3% from the field and 35% on 3-pointers. Kai Carter and Madison Griggs combined for 34 of its 74 points.

For the second time in two home games, the Lady Vols welcomed home another former player. Alex Simmons is in her first season at the head of Memphis after spending time at Garder-Webb.

Simmons was a two-time national champion with the Lady Vols playing alongside Candace Parker.