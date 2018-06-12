With last week’s commitment of 4-star safety Anthony Harris, Jeremy Pruitt officially landed his first defensive back in the 2019 class.

But the Vols still have several spots to fill at cornerback, hosting a number of top targets in recent weeks.

A month ago, Westwood High (S.C.) corner Cameron Smith picked up a Tennessee offer and over the weekend, the 3-star prospect made his first visit to Rocky Top. Smith spent Friday and Saturday in Knoxville, touring the campus, town and facilities before working out for the staff on Saturday morning.

“It was a great visit,” Smith said.

“At first, I wasn’t expecting it to be so nice but I was blown away once I got there. The family atmosphere, the facilities, how close knit they are, how the fan base is set up, everything.”

Smith measured in at 6-foot-0.5, 170-pounds and ran the 40-yard dash between “4.4-4.5.” He did various 1-on-1 drills with cornerbacks coach Terry Fair, who told Smith, “I did great. They like my length, how I can cover ground well. They like how physical I am and my ball-skills.”