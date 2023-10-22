Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during loss to Alabama
Tennessee couldn't hold onto a big halftime lead in the 34-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday.
The fast start and slow finish led to interesting PFF player grades.
Here are the full snap counts and game grades from the loss.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
81
|
74.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
33
|
56.2
|
Dylan Sampson
|
28
|
65.7
|
Jabari Small
|
20
|
53
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
81
|
61.4
|
Squirrel White
|
73
|
73
|
Chas Nimrod
|
49
|
51.7
|
Kaleb Webb
|
32
|
50.1
|
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|
8
|
40.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jacob Warren
|
42
|
42.6
|
McCallan Castles
|
39
|
55.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ollie Lane
|
81
|
71.5
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
81
|
67.6
|
Cooper Mays
|
81
|
62
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
81
|
60.1
|
Gerald Mincey
|
53
|
65.1
|
Dayne Davis
|
28
|
52.2
Offensive Notes
- Joe Milton III was the highest-graded offensive player with 74.3
- Milton, Ramel Keyton, Ollie Lane, Javontez Spraggins, Cooper Mays and John Campbell Jr. played every snap
- Lane was the highest-graded lineman at 71.5
- Dylan Sampson was the highest-graded running back at 65.7 and played the second most snaps in the group
- Both tight ends graded poorly
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Tyler Baron
|
40
|
58.4
|
Omari Thomas
|
34
|
48.8
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
33
|
78.4
|
Roman Harrison
|
27
|
50.7
|
Bryson Eason
|
25
|
47.6
|
Domnic Bailey
|
25
|
49.3
|
Kurott Garland
|
18
|
63.8
|
Joshua Josephs
|
16
|
84
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
14
|
46.7
|
Elijah Simmons
|
11
|
58.4
|
Tyre West
|
7
|
50.9
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
4
|
68.8
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Besley
|
58
|
79.2
|
Elijah Herring
|
54
|
49.8
|
Kalib Perry
|
6
|
34.7
|
Arion Carter
|
5
|
52,4
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
2
|
61.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
64
|
70.3
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
64
|
68.2
|
Wesley Walker
|
63
|
60.3
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
60
|
64.8
|
Kamal Hadden
|
30
|
66.7
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
21
|
62.5
|
Brandon Turnage
|
19
|
58.4
|
Warren Burrell
|
3
|
63.5
|
Andre Turrentine
|
1
|
60
Defensive Notes
- Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald played every snap, Wesley Walker played all but one
- Joshua Josephs graded the highest with an 84 grade despite playing just 16 snaps
- Kamal Hadden's replacements didn't grade well
- Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring played nearly all snaps at line backer
- Tyler Baron played the most snaps on the defensive line
