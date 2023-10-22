News More News
Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during loss to Alabama

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) pitches the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

Tennessee couldn't hold onto a big halftime lead in the 34-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The fast start and slow finish led to interesting PFF player grades.

Here are the full snap counts and game grades from the loss.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

81

74.3
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

33

56.2

Dylan Sampson

28

65.7

Jabari Small

20

53
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

81

61.4

Squirrel White

73

73

Chas Nimrod

49

51.7

Kaleb Webb

32

50.1

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

8

40.7

Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jacob Warren

42

42.6

McCallan Castles

39

55.7
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ollie Lane

81

71.5

Javontez Spraggins

81

67.6

Cooper Mays

81

62

John Campbell Jr.

81

60.1

Gerald Mincey

53

65.1

Dayne Davis

28

52.2

Offensive Notes

- Joe Milton III was the highest-graded offensive player with 74.3

- Milton, Ramel Keyton, Ollie Lane, Javontez Spraggins, Cooper Mays and John Campbell Jr. played every snap

- Lane was the highest-graded lineman at 71.5

- Dylan Sampson was the highest-graded running back at 65.7 and played the second most snaps in the group

- Both tight ends graded poorly

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Tyler Baron

40

58.4

Omari Thomas

34

48.8

James Pearce Jr.

33

78.4

Roman Harrison

27

50.7

Bryson Eason

25

47.6

Domnic Bailey

25

49.3

Kurott Garland

18

63.8

Joshua Josephs

16

84

Omarr Norman-Lott

14

46.7

Elijah Simmons

11

58.4

Tyre West

7

50.9

Daevin Hobbs

4

68.8

Line backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Besley

58

79.2

Elijah Herring

54

49.8

Kalib Perry

6

34.7

Arion Carter

5

52,4

Jeremiah Telander

2

61.3
Defensive back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen McCollough

64

70.3

Tamarion McDonald

64

68.2

Wesley Walker

63

60.3

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

60

64.8

Kamal Hadden

30

66.7

Doneiko Slaughter

21

62.5

Brandon Turnage

19

58.4

Warren Burrell

3

63.5

Andre Turrentine

1

60

Defensive Notes

- Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald played every snap, Wesley Walker played all but one

- Joshua Josephs graded the highest with an 84 grade despite playing just 16 snaps

- Kamal Hadden's replacements didn't grade well

- Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring played nearly all snaps at line backer

- Tyler Baron played the most snaps on the defensive line

{{ article.author_name }}