Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 30, 2023 - Linebacker Arion Carter #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Tennessee got its strongest win of the season to this point on Saturday when taking down South Carolina 41-20 on Saturday.

The Vols used an effective offense and strong defense to surge to victory.

Here are the snap counts and PFF game grades from the loss.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

66

80.3
Running Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

30

71.3

Dylan Sampson

24

72.2

Jabari Small

20

49.9
Wide Receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

73

56.2

Squirrel White

69

69.2

Kaleb Webb

30

53.6

Bru McCoy

25

65.9

Chas Nimrod

19

68.1

Tight End
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jacob Warren

52

77.6

McCallan Castles

28

58.3
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Gerland Mincey

74

70.2

Javontez Spraggins

74

73.9

Ollie Lane

74

51.7

John Campbell Jr.

74

63.8

Cooper Mays

70

71.8

Dayne Davis

4

60.3

Offensive Notes

- The highest grade on offense came from Joe Milton III at 80.3

- Milton, Gerald Mincey, Javontez Spraggins, Ollie Lane and John Campbell Jr. are the only offensive players to play every snap

- The wide receivers didn't grade out well

- Jacob Warren played far more snaps that McCallan Castles

- Cooper Mays graded well with a 71.8 and missed just four snaps in his season debut

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

James Pearce Jr.

37

79.6

Tyler Baron

37

90.7

Roman Harrison

34

70.4

Omari Thomas

27

70

Omarr Norman-Lott

26

79.6

Dominic Bailey

25

71.8

Bryson Eason

23

81

Kurott Garland

18

67.7

Elijah Simmons

12

65.9

Tyre West

11

57.2

Joshua Josephs

6

73.4
Line Backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

53

57.5

Elijah Herring

36

69.6

Jeremiah Telander

12

75.3

Arion Carter

12

81.1

Kalib Perry

12

62.9

Defensive Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Wesley Walker

64

82.2

Tamarion McDonald

61

68.6

Jaylen McCollough

61

74

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

58

70.2

Kamal Hadden

57

73.9

Brandon Turnage

7

63.2

Jourdan Thomas

6

68.5

Doneiko Slaughter

6

63.2

Andre Turrentine

3

61

Defensive Notes

- Wesley Walker was the only defender to play every snap and had the highest grade of defensive backs

- Tyler Baron had the highest grade on the team with a 90.7

- Arion Carter had the third highest grade on defense with an 81.1

- Aaron Beasley had a poor grade for the first time this season

- The starting five defensive backs rarely left the field

