Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over South Carolina
Tennessee got its strongest win of the season to this point on Saturday when taking down South Carolina 41-20 on Saturday.
The Vols used an effective offense and strong defense to surge to victory.
Here are the snap counts and PFF game grades from the loss.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
66
|
80.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
30
|
71.3
|
Dylan Sampson
|
24
|
72.2
|
Jabari Small
|
20
|
49.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
73
|
56.2
|
Squirrel White
|
69
|
69.2
|
Kaleb Webb
|
30
|
53.6
|
Bru McCoy
|
25
|
65.9
|
Chas Nimrod
|
19
|
68.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jacob Warren
|
52
|
77.6
|
McCallan Castles
|
28
|
58.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Gerland Mincey
|
74
|
70.2
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
74
|
73.9
|
Ollie Lane
|
74
|
51.7
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
74
|
63.8
|
Cooper Mays
|
70
|
71.8
|
Dayne Davis
|
4
|
60.3
Offensive Notes
- The highest grade on offense came from Joe Milton III at 80.3
- Milton, Gerald Mincey, Javontez Spraggins, Ollie Lane and John Campbell Jr. are the only offensive players to play every snap
- The wide receivers didn't grade out well
- Jacob Warren played far more snaps that McCallan Castles
- Cooper Mays graded well with a 71.8 and missed just four snaps in his season debut
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
37
|
79.6
|
Tyler Baron
|
37
|
90.7
|
Roman Harrison
|
34
|
70.4
|
Omari Thomas
|
27
|
70
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
26
|
79.6
|
Dominic Bailey
|
25
|
71.8
|
Bryson Eason
|
23
|
81
|
Kurott Garland
|
18
|
67.7
|
Elijah Simmons
|
12
|
65.9
|
Tyre West
|
11
|
57.2
|
Joshua Josephs
|
6
|
73.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
53
|
57.5
|
Elijah Herring
|
36
|
69.6
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
12
|
75.3
|
Arion Carter
|
12
|
81.1
|
Kalib Perry
|
12
|
62.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Wesley Walker
|
64
|
82.2
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
61
|
68.6
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
61
|
74
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
58
|
70.2
|
Kamal Hadden
|
57
|
73.9
|
Brandon Turnage
|
7
|
63.2
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
6
|
68.5
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
6
|
63.2
|
Andre Turrentine
|
3
|
61
Defensive Notes
- Wesley Walker was the only defender to play every snap and had the highest grade of defensive backs
- Tyler Baron had the highest grade on the team with a 90.7
- Arion Carter had the third highest grade on defense with an 81.1
- Aaron Beasley had a poor grade for the first time this season
- The starting five defensive backs rarely left the field
