Tennessee beat South Carolina, 41-20 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday for their first SEC win, but it didn’t help it wasn’t enough to help its standing in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) dropped one spot to No. 22.

Tennessee saw positive movement in the USA TODAY Coaches poll, jumping from No. 19 to No. 18 this week.

Georgia held the top spot at No. 1 in the AP poll after a late touchdown staved off upset at Auburn on Saturday and Alabama moved up to No. 11 following a dominating 37-17 road win over Mississippi State.

Ole Miss, which put up a program record 706 yards of total offense in a thrilling 55-49 win over LSU, leaped to No. 16. The Tigers fell to No. 23.

Missouri jumped Tennessee to No. 21 while Kentucky made its debut No. 20 after thumping Florida, 33-14 behind Ray Davis' 280-yard rushing performance.

Tennessee impressed vs. South Carolina in a critical SEC eastern division clash. Running back Jalyen Wright rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and wide receiver Squirrel White caught nine passes for 104 yards.

Defensively, the Vols spent much of the night in the Gamecocks' backfield, racking up six sacks and eight tackles for loss. James Pearce Jr. led the team with two sacks and two TFLs and Kamal Hadden had an interception return for a touchdown.

Tennessee gets a bye this week before hosting Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14.