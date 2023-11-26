Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over Vanderbilt
On Saturday, Tennessee wrapped up its regular season with a blowout win over Vanderbilt.
The Vols were able to empty the bench in the win while honoring their seniors.
Here are the full snap counts and PFF game grades in the win.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
59
|
91.1
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
21
|
78.3
|
Gaston Moore
|
2
|
49.8
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Dylan Sampson
|
37
|
57.4
|
Jaylen Wright
|
31
|
83.6
|
Jabari Small
|
14
|
67.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Squirrel White
|
70
|
61.9
|
Ramel Keyton
|
62
|
66.5
|
Kaleb Webb
|
57
|
58.8
|
Chas Nimrod
|
54
|
60.9
|
Dee Williams
|
1
|
60.5
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jacob Warren
|
37
|
73.8
|
McCallan Castles
|
29
|
76.3
|
Hunter Salmon
|
18
|
56.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jackson Lampley
|
79
|
54.3
|
Addison Nichols
|
67
|
57.7
|
Ollie Lane
|
66
|
63.7
|
Gerald Mincey
|
63
|
62.1
|
Dayne Davis
|
55
|
61.8
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
46
|
62.4
|
Parker Ball
|
16
|
61.8
|
Cooper Mays
|
15
|
58.8
|
Braeden Krivosh
|
3
|
58.1
Offensive Notes
- Jackson Lampley played the most snaps with 79
- The highest grade came from Joe Milton III at 91.1
- Jaylen Wright logged an 83.6
- Freshman Nico Iamaleava produced a 78.3 grade
- Squirrel White played 70 snaps
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
39
|
80
|
Tyler Baron
|
30
|
38.2
|
Dominic Bailey
|
28
|
54.2
|
Omari Thomas
|
27
|
64.1
|
Joshua Josephs
|
26
|
75.4
|
Elijah Simmons
|
26
|
66.9
|
Tyre West
|
25
|
67.3
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
24
|
67.2
|
Kurott Garland
|
22
|
63
|
Caleb Herring
|
16
|
53.9
|
Bryson Eason
|
10
|
59
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
1
|
60.2
|
Isaac Green
|
1
|
60.5
|
Austin Lewis
|
1
|
60.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
51
|
71.1
|
Elijah Herring
|
36
|
62.3
|
Kalib Perry
|
27
|
60.3
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
22
|
90.8
|
Jalen Smith
|
1
|
60.4
|
Ben Bolton
|
1
|
70.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Will Brooks
|
69
|
70.9
|
Andre Turrentine
|
69
|
51.3
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
68
|
62.5
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
41
|
62.3
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
40
|
67.8
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
39
|
73.1
|
Warren Burrell
|
18
|
58.1
|
John Slaughter
|
1
|
60
Defensive Notes
- Jeremiah Telander had the defense's highest grade at 90.1
- James Pearce Jr. produced an 80 grade
- Will Brooks and Andre Turrentine played every snap
- Jaylen McCollough played all but one snap
- Tyler Baron had the team's worst grade at a 38.2
