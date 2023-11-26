Advertisement
Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over Vanderbilt

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Connecticut at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Tennessee defeated Connecticut 59-3.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Connecticut at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Tennessee defeated Connecticut 59-3. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
On Saturday, Tennessee wrapped up its regular season with a blowout win over Vanderbilt.

The Vols were able to empty the bench in the win while honoring their seniors.

Here are the full snap counts and PFF game grades in the win.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

59

91.1

Nico Iamaleava

21

78.3

Gaston Moore

2

49.8
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Dylan Sampson

37

57.4

Jaylen Wright

31

83.6

Jabari Small

14

67.1
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Squirrel White

70

61.9

Ramel Keyton

62

66.5

Kaleb Webb

57

58.8

Chas Nimrod

54

60.9

Dee Williams

1

60.5

Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jacob Warren

37

73.8

McCallan Castles

29

76.3

Hunter Salmon

18

56.3
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jackson Lampley

79

54.3

Addison Nichols

67

57.7

Ollie Lane

66

63.7

Gerald Mincey

63

62.1

Dayne Davis

55

61.8

Jeremiah Crawford

46

62.4

Parker Ball

16

61.8

Cooper Mays

15

58.8

Braeden Krivosh

3

58.1

Offensive Notes

- Jackson Lampley played the most snaps with 79

- The highest grade came from Joe Milton III at 91.1

- Jaylen Wright logged an 83.6

- Freshman Nico Iamaleava produced a 78.3 grade

- Squirrel White played 70 snaps

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

James Pearce Jr.

39

80

Tyler Baron

30

38.2

Dominic Bailey

28

54.2

Omari Thomas

27

64.1

Joshua Josephs

26

75.4

Elijah Simmons

26

66.9

Tyre West

25

67.3

Daevin Hobbs

24

67.2

Kurott Garland

22

63

Caleb Herring

16

53.9

Bryson Eason

10

59

Jayson Jenkins

1

60.2

Isaac Green

1

60.5

Austin Lewis

1

60.1
Line backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

51

71.1

Elijah Herring

36

62.3

Kalib Perry

27

60.3

Jeremiah Telander

22

90.8

Jalen Smith

1

60.4

Ben Bolton

1

70.4

Defensive back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Will Brooks

69

70.9

Andre Turrentine

69

51.3

Jaylen McCollough

68

62.5

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

41

62.3

Doneiko Slaughter

40

67.8

Rickey Gibson III

39

73.1

Warren Burrell

18

58.1

John Slaughter

1

60

Defensive Notes

- Jeremiah Telander had the defense's highest grade at 90.1

- James Pearce Jr. produced an 80 grade

- Will Brooks and Andre Turrentine played every snap

- Jaylen McCollough played all but one snap

- Tyler Baron had the team's worst grade at a 38.2

