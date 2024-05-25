Tennessee softball and Alabama will square off for a trip to the Women's College World Series at 4 p.m ET and air on ESPN.

This comes after the Lady Vols took a narrow 3-2 win over the Tide in game one due to a Laura Mealer home run. Alabama evened the series in dramatic fashion as it took 14 innings to defeat Tennessee in game two.

If the Lady Vols win, they will reach their ninth WCWS and second in a row. A year ago, they swept Texas for a spot in the event where they were one of the final four teams remaining.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here are the current results of the other super regionals taking place across the country:

Austin Super Regional

(1) Texas - 0

(16) Texas A&M -1

Norman Super Regional

(2) Oklahoma - 2

(15) Florida State - 0

Knoxville Super Regional

(3) Tennessee - 1

(14) Alabama - 1

Gainesville Super Regional

(4) Florida - 1

Baylor - 1

Stillwater Super Regional

(5) Oklahoma State - 1

Arizona - 0

Los Angeles Super Regional

(6) UCLA - 2

(11) Georgia - 0

Columbia Super Regional

(7) Missouri - 1

(10) Duke - 1

Stanford Super Regional

(8) Stanford - 0

(9) LSU - 1

*All scores updated as of the completion of Game 2 between Tennessee and Alabama*