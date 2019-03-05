“I saw the facilities. It kind of focused (how) I rate Tennessee more now that I saw it.”

“A whole lot of schools want me to come visit, but I just thought about it made the commitment to checkout Knoxville. It was a good visit. It’s a long ride though,” Bell said.

Visiting with his cousin, 3-star athlete Jaheim Bell , the Columbia High standout got the chance to sit-down with receivers coach David Johnson and tour the various athletic and academic facilities.

Marquez Bell picked up a Tennessee offer nearly a year ago, but the 3-star wideout from Lake City (Fla.) made his first trip to Knoxville on Sunday to checkout the Vols.

Bell holds more than two dozen offers, with Ole Miss and Penn State currently among the schools recruiting him the hardest. He’s also visited South Carolina this spring and has interest from Texas A&M, Arkansas and Duke. The Vols are very intrigued about Bell’s speed in the slot, as the 6-foot, 165-pound burner had 52 catches for 1,044 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018.

“I’m fast, can run any route,” Bell said, also noting that his favorite wideout is Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy. “They like me inside and how I carry myself, (especially) in the fourth quarter.”

Bell spent much of Saturday talking with Johnson and how head coach Jeremy Pruitt plans on turning around the program. The Vols are pushing Bell to visit again this summer, with the wideout saying, “It’s definitely possible.”

Also possible — or perhaps even likely — is the idea of teaming up with his cousin in college. As Jaheim Bell told Volquest, the two plan to take as many trips together over the coming months. Marquez also added, "It's possible for us to go to the same school, so if the shoe fits, we gone wear them."

The 3-star Florida native has a mid-November commitment date in mind and plans to release a Top 10 later this summer.

Asked if Tennessee would be on that list, Bell responded, “Yes sir.”