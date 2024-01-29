Super Bowl LVIII to feature pair of former Tennessee teammates squaring off
The NFL's Conference Championship games have concluded and the upcoming Super Bowl is set.
Super Bowl LVIII will be between the Chiefs and 49ers with a pair of former Tennessee standouts taking the field.
For Kansas City, Trey Smith will continue to play an important role on the offensive line protecting Patrick Mahomes. He has started every game this year at right guard while giving up only two sacks in the regular season.
On the other sideline, Jauan Jennings has been an important piece for San Francisco. He is primarily used as a blocker but also has come up with some important catches throughout the year. He has totaled 265 yards and a touchdown through the air on the season.
Both players were stars during their shared time in Knoxville.
Jennings was the first to don orange while joining the team in 2015. He would play through the 2019 campaign and turned into a fan favorite and the heartbeat of the team. He finished his college career with 2,246 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns.
This included some memorable moments such as a crucial touchdown in the 2016 win over Florida and the game-winning grab on the Dobbs Nail Boot against Georgia in Athens the following week.
Smith joined Jennings with the Vols in 2017. He would play through the 2020 Covid season before entering the NFL draft.
The lineman was an instant impact for Tennessee, starting all 12 games as a true freshman. However, as a sophomore, blood clots were found in his lungs which held him out for the final stretch of the season. He would return in 2019 and 2020 as a key piece, though.
After spending 2017-2019 as starters for the Vols' offense alongside each other, the pair will now meet again as opponents in the Super Bowl.
For Jennings, this will be his first Super Bowl appearance of his career. On the other hand, Smith earned a ring with Kansas City last season.
