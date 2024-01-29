The NFL's Conference Championship games have concluded and the upcoming Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LVIII will be between the Chiefs and 49ers with a pair of former Tennessee standouts taking the field.

For Kansas City, Trey Smith will continue to play an important role on the offensive line protecting Patrick Mahomes. He has started every game this year at right guard while giving up only two sacks in the regular season.

On the other sideline, Jauan Jennings has been an important piece for San Francisco. He is primarily used as a blocker but also has come up with some important catches throughout the year. He has totaled 265 yards and a touchdown through the air on the season.

