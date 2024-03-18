De'Rail Sims and William Inge have had an eventful month.

The new Tennessee football assistant coaches had barley settled into their new roles before the Vols opened spring practice on Monday morning, but the two have made the most of their short time in Knoxville.

For the first time since their arrival three weeks ago, their coaching styles and personalities were on full display inside the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center.

"They're both extremely smart," Heupel said. "Going through the interview process with them, they're both extremely bright guys. Communicate at a really high level. They have a high-passion, high-care level. They've got great energy. They're really comfortable and confident in who they are and how they carry themselves. They've been really good inside the building so far."

Two weeks before spring practices, Sims, who replaced Jerry Mack as the running backs coach, told reporters that he was still learning his way around that building, but he looked settled in with the Vols' backs during drills on Monday.

Sims takes charge of a room that returns Dylan Sampson and a number of talented underclassmen, including Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith and newcomer Peyton Lewis.

At Sims previous stop at Cincinnati, the Bearcats rushed for 200 yards in 12 games and produced a 1,000-yard rusher in their first season in a Power Five conference.

Inge, who takes over the linebackers following the departure of Brian Jean-Mary after three seasons, brings his own successes. He served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for a Washington team that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.

He steps into room that now has a healthy Keenan Pili and some players that were forced to grow up in a short amount of time last season in Elijah Herring, Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander.

"(Sims and Inge) are two guys that have had a ton of success if you look at the history of their careers," Heupel said. "They've coached at high levels. They've had guys that have been highly productive. They've come in the building and done a great job of developing relationships with the guys inside the room really quickly but then also being able to demonstrate how they're going to help them grow.

"The transition for them has been really smooth. Excited to have those guys and our players have done a really good job of helping them, too."