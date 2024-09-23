Tennessee-Arkansas kickoff time flexed by ESPN, ABC

in other news
Tennessee passed its first road test at Oklahoma last Saturday. Now the Vols shift their attention to another at Arkansas.
Fifth-ranked Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC), which opened league play with a 25-15 win over the Sooners in Norman, will face the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0) out of a bye week on Oct. 5 at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The matchup will air on either ESPN or ABC at 7 p.m. ET or 7:30, the SEC announced Monday.
The networks flexed the game, likely waiting for the result of Arkansas' neutral site game with Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Dallas this week to decide what window to air the first clash between the Vols and Razorbacks in four years.
Other games around the league slated for that Saturday are Missouri at Texas A&M (Noon ET, ABC) Auburn at Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC), Ole Miss at South Carolina (3:30 p.m., ESPN), Alabama at Vanderbilt (4:15 p.m., SEC Network) and Central Florida at Florida (7:45 p.m., SEC Network).
Regardless of the time slot, it will mark the third primetime game that Tennessee has played this season. The Vols previously beat NC State and Oklahoma in 7:30 p.m. kickoffs on ABC.
Tennessee last played Arkansas in 2020, losing 24-13 in Fayetteville. The Vols hold a 13-6 edge in the series, which has only been played sparingly over the last 20 years.
Tennessee is 5-4 in games played in Fayetteville and haven't won there since beating Arkansas, 13-3 on Sept. 8, 2001.
The Razorbacks are off to a better-than-expected start in 2024. They opened the season with a rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and beat UAB and Auburn, 24-14 in their conference opener last week.
Arkansas' lone blemish to date is a 39-31 overtime loss at Oklahoma State in week 2.
