Tennessee's run of athletics success has resulted in another title.

The for the third-straight year, Tennessee claimed the SEC's All-Sports Trophy, presented by the USA Today Network, the school announced Tuesday.

Tennessee joins Florida as the only other SEC school to win the trophy multiple times.

"I am so proud of our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the unwavering support of our fans and donors here on Rocky Top," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a statement. "Securing the SEC All-Sports Trophy for the third consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. As we press forward in our journey at Tennessee, this sustained competitive excellence ignites our determination to pursue even greater accomplishments."