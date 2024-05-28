Tennessee athletics claims third-straight SEC All-Sports title
Tennessee's run of athletics success has resulted in another title.
The for the third-straight year, Tennessee claimed the SEC's All-Sports Trophy, presented by the USA Today Network, the school announced Tuesday.
Tennessee joins Florida as the only other SEC school to win the trophy multiple times.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
"I am so proud of our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the unwavering support of our fans and donors here on Rocky Top," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a statement. "Securing the SEC All-Sports Trophy for the third consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. As we press forward in our journey at Tennessee, this sustained competitive excellence ignites our determination to pursue even greater accomplishments."
Four Tennessee athletics programs won SEC title in 2023-24, including baseball, which captured both the league's regular season and tournament championships on its way to a No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Men's basketball won the SEC regular season title behind a record-setting season, reaching the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.
Softball claimed its second-straight SEC regular season crown, winning every series in conference play.
Tennessee is the first school to win an SEC Championship in men's basketball, softball and baseball in the same academic year.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, Knoxville Regional set
Since White took charge of Tennessee's athletics department in 2021, the school has combined for 12 conference titles.
It won just two in the four years before White was hired.
Tennessee finished ahead of (2) Texas A&M, (3) Florida, (4) Georgia, (5) Arkansas, (6) Auburn, (7) Alabama, (8) LSU, (9) Kentucky, (10) South Carolina, (11) Mississippi State, (12) Vanderbilt, (13) Ole Miss and (14) Missouri in the standings.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––