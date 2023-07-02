Tennessee's success in bringing in talent out of the transfer portal has continued.

Tony Vitello and company have landed another coveted transfer in Ryan Galanie out of Wofford. He joins AJ Causey, Cannon Peebles and Nate Snead as incoming transfers for next season.

At Wofford, Galanie played four seasons while totaling 151 games and 127 starts. Last year, he posted his best season yet while hitting .383 and mashing 17 home runs in 58 games.

Galanie's numbers at the plate were at the top of the conference. He led the Southern Conference in hits, RBI and total bases during 2023. This helped earn him his second First-Team selection and Southern Conference Player of the Year.

In 2023, he took a trip to Knoxville as the Terriers faced off with the Vols in a midweek clash. He ultimately went 0-for-1 in the game but was able to draw a pair of walks in Tennessee's 13-3 win that lasted just seven frames.

Although Galanie started all 58 games at first base in 2023, he has the ability to play a myriad of positions. The year prior, he started all 59 games at third. He is also listed as an outfielder and has seen time as a designated hitter.

He is a native of Mason, Ohio where he stood out in high school. As a senior, he posted a .388 batting average along with 38 hits, 35 runs scored, 22 RBI and five home runs. His team tied for the league title and he was named a First-Team All-Ohio player.

Now, Galanie has one final year of eligibility remaining due to Covid. The right-handed hitter will bring experience and a proven bat to the Vols' lineup if he decides to stay in school instead of taking a chance in the MLB Draft.