Coming off of its second College World Series appearance in three years, expectations remain for the Tennessee baseball program.

The Vols started slow last season before a mid-season surge that helped propel them to Omaha.

With 17 letterwinners returning from that team, some transfer portal additions and the No. 4 sighing class according to Perfect Game, Tennessee is set up for continued success in 2024. The path there was set on Wednesday with the release of its SEC slate.

Tennessee will open conference play on the road with a three-game tilt against Alabama on March 15-17 before returning home for back-to-back weekend series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium vs. Ole Miss on March 22-24 and Georgia on March 29-31.

After playing Auburn on April 5-7, the Vols host defending national champion LSU on April 12-14.

The rest of Tennessee's road schedule includes Kentucky (April 19-21), 2023 CWS runner-up Florida (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt (10-12).

Tennessee rounds its home schedule against Missouri on April 26-28 and South Carolina in the last week of the regular season on May 16-18.

The Vols finished with a 16-14 conference record last season, including a 10-11 mark vs. teams on its upcoming schedule. Seven of Tennessee's 10 league opponents reached the postseason last season with five teams advancing to NCAA Super Regionals.

The SEC Tournament will be held at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama beginning May 21 and concluding with the championship game on May 26.

The remainder of Tennessee's non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.