Another pair of Tennessee baseball players have entered the transfer portal.

Vols' outfielder Kyle Booker and infielder Jake Kendro are the latest to leave the program after spending three years in Knoxville.

The duo join 12 other players in the portal who were on Tennessee's roster during the 2023 season. They are the eighth and ninth position players to depart.

In three seasons, Booker was never able to crack a consistent role on the team. Instead, he started in just 30 of the 84 total games he appeared in.

Over the course of his career, he posted a .259 batting average. This included a single home run in each season and a total of 24 RBI in 158 at-bats.

Last year, he was in the running for a starting outfield position before being beat out by Christian Scott. He played in 28 games and started 12 but eventually was taken off the active roster. During this time, he managed a .236 batting average and a .967 fielding percentage.

Out of high school, Booker was considered the No. 7 player in Mississippi and No. 224 player in the country by Perfect Game. He was a 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-America and All-Southeast Region selection, as well.

Upon arriving on campus, he instantly showed his potential in his freshman year. This landed him No. 18 on D1Baseball.com's 2021 SEC Impact Freshmen List. However, he never appeared to reach his full potential through his junior year.

Kendro was a true freshman last year who typically saw action as a reserve middle infielder. He appeared in 24 games while making seven starts over the course of the season.

He managed a .219 batting average and hit one home run in his 32 at-bats.

Out of high school, Kendro was considered a top-500 prospect and No. 22 player out of Pennsylvania by Perfect Game.

Now, Booker will play in his final year of college eligibility and Kendro will have three remaining.