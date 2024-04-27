Tennessee baseball scrapes past Missouri, secures series sweep
Tennessee baseball didn't get the offensive explosion its used to, but it got the job done in game three against Missouri.
The No. 3 Vols took down the Tigers 3-2 on Saturday afternoon to secure the series sweep.
All three of Tennessee's (37-7, 15-6) runs came in the first inning. Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Kavares Tears and Dean Curley all hit singles in the frame to push the runs across.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
By the end of the game, the Vols had managed just seven hits against Missouri (19-26, 6-15). This included a 14-batter stretch in the game where Tennessee didn't reach base. Missouri starter Carter Rustad went five innings before Bryce Mayer came in in relief for the final three frames.
It was Zander Sechrist getting the ball to start for Tennessee. He has been impressive in the role of the game three starter and had another solid outing on Saturday. This time, he went four innings while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He also struck out four.
In relief, Nate Snead, Aaron Combs and Kirby Connell combined to allow no runs in the final five innings of work. Snead got the win and Connell earned the save.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6. Dean Curley (R) - SS
7. Hunter Ensley R) - CF
8. Reese Chapman (L) - DH
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
LHP - Zander Sechrist
Missouri
1. Brock Daniels (L) - LF
2. Trevor Austin (R) - 3B
3. Mateo Serna (B) - C
4. Matt Garcia (B) - 2B
5. Danny Corona (L) - 1B
6. Thomas Curry (R) - DH
7. Kaden Peer (L) - CF
8. Drew Bulbertson (R) - SS
9. Jackson Lovich (R) - RF
RHP - Carter Rustad
HOW IT HAPPENED
Missouri got on the board first in game three. After a lead-off single, Brock Daniels stole second base and was pushed home by a single from Trevor Austin. This was all the Tigers would get, though, as Sechrist held them to just one run.
In the bottom of the first, Tennessee got back-to-back singles from Moore and Burke to open the frame. Then, Tears singled to right but a throwing error was enough to score Moore and tie the game.
The Vols weren't done there, though. Curley singled to left and it scored both Burke and Tears to take the lead. That would be all Tennessee got as it went into the second up 3-1.
There would be silence from both teams as the game developed. In the fifth inning, Sechrist walked the first pair of batters he faced. This led to Snead getting the ball out of the pen.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright taken by Dolphins in 4th round of 2024 NFL Draft
Snead allowed a double which scored one but kept the damage limited to just that. This gave the Vols a 3-2 lead at the midpoint of the game.
In the next inning, he allowed a runner to reach second but he was thrown out while trying to score on a ball that Curley kept in the infield. Tony Vitello had seen enough, though, and pulled him for Combs. The reliever got out of the inning wile stranding two.
After 14-straight outs, Tennessee finally got a baserunner in the seventh. Hunter Ensley and Reese Chapman both drew walks with one out. Then, Cal Stark was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the top of the order. Despite the opportunity, both Moore and Burke got out to strand the bases loaded.
In the eighth, Connell entered. He allowed a pair of runners but got out of the inning.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Stark back-picks a runner
2) Curley scores two
3) Combs gets out of a jam
WHAT WAS SAID
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee will host Lipscomb for a midweek clash on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.
Then, the Vols will travel to Gainesville to face Florida for a three-game set. The Gators were the College World Series runner-up a year ago but have gotten off to a slow start in SEC play this season.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––