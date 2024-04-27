Tennessee baseball didn't get the offensive explosion its used to, but it got the job done in game three against Missouri.

The No. 3 Vols took down the Tigers 3-2 on Saturday afternoon to secure the series sweep.

All three of Tennessee's (37-7, 15-6) runs came in the first inning. Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Kavares Tears and Dean Curley all hit singles in the frame to push the runs across.

By the end of the game, the Vols had managed just seven hits against Missouri (19-26, 6-15). This included a 14-batter stretch in the game where Tennessee didn't reach base. Missouri starter Carter Rustad went five innings before Bryce Mayer came in in relief for the final three frames.

It was Zander Sechrist getting the ball to start for Tennessee. He has been impressive in the role of the game three starter and had another solid outing on Saturday. This time, he went four innings while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He also struck out four.

In relief, Nate Snead, Aaron Combs and Kirby Connell combined to allow no runs in the final five innings of work. Snead got the win and Connell earned the save.