Wright is the first Tennessee player and SEC running back off the board in the 2024 draft.

The former Tennessee running back was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 120th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, becoming the first Vols' back to be taken in the draft since John Kelly in 2018.

A three-star prospect from Durham, North Carolina in Tennessee's 2021 signing class, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Wright moved into a bigger role in the Vols' backfield over the last two seasons.

As a sophomore in 2022, Wright was the Vols' leading rusher, totaling 875 yards on 146 carries. He averaged 6.0 yards per rush and tied for fourth in the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 10.

Wright took all of the starting reps in the regular season as a junior, racking up a career-high 1,013 yards on his 137 attempts, becoming the first Tennessee running back to rush for 1,000 or more yards since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

The Vols had the most productive backfield in the league in 2023, averaging more than 204 yards per game. Wright was the headliner of the group, rushing for 113-plus yards in six games.

Wright busted touchdown runs of 82, 75, 52 and 42 yards.

At the NFL Scouting Combine last month, Wright impressed, turning in a 4.38 40-yard dash, 1.55 second 10-yard split 38-inch vertical jump and a 11-foot-, 2-inch broad jump.

A prolific season coupled with strong combine numbers had Wright projected as a late second or third round pick.