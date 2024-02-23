Leading the way on offense were Christian Moore , Kavares Tears and Billy Amick who all recorded two hits. Blake Burke led the way in RBI with two, though.

At the plate, Tennessee produced eight runs on 11 hits. A pair of errors on the same play pushed across three with the remainder coming on RBI.

In relief, Chris Stamos and AJ Causey combined to allow all five runs. However, Stamos was credited with the win and Causey the save for their efforts. The pitching and defense held the Great Danes (0-1) to five runs on seven hits.

Getting the ball to get things started for the Vols (5-1) was AJ Russell . After impressing in his debut against Texas Tech in Arlington, he picked up where he left off. He went three innings while allowing three hits, a walk and no runs with four strikeouts.

With one day of rest, Tennessee baseball returned to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for its first weekend series of the year.

The first hit of the night came in the form of a two-out Moore double that burned the right fielder. However, he was stranded with Tears getting under a pitch and flying out.

In the top of the second, Albany earned its first hit with a one-out single up the middle by Luke Filippi. Levi McAllister instantly followed it up with one of his own to put two aboard. However, Russell worked his way out of the jam to keep the Great Danes off the board.

The teams would continue to strand runners until Dylan Dreiling came through in the bottom of the third. Cal Stark singled to start the frame and was ultimately driven in by Dreiling to break the ice. Amick would also earn an infield single to score a second run and give the Vols a two-run lead.

Tennessee would steal three more off a pair of errors. Dean Curley rolled a grounder to short with the bases loaded but the throw got away. On the return toss to the pitcher, the ball got lost in the sun and allowed another to come across home. This gave the Vols a 5-0 lead after three frames.

At this point, Russell's day was done. In relief, Stamos entered and would give up the Vols' first run in the sixth. The two-run shot from Mike Prisco cut the lead to three but Stamos would work out of the remainder of the frame before his day was done.

Causey would enter in relief and got through the seventh. In the bottom of the frame, Tennessee added some insurance. First, a wild pitch scored Moore to add one. Then, Burke knocked his first home run of the year to left field to make it a six-run advantage.

Albany fired back in the top of the eighth. It produced two runs on a ground out and single to scratch the deficit to four.

In the top of the ninth, the Great Danes added one more run and brought the tying run to the plate with two down. However, the Vols held on to win by three.