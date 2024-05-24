HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee kept its SEC Tournament run alive on Thursday, beating Texas A&M, 7-4 in an elimination game.

The 1-seed Vols will look to clinch a semifinal berth against 5-seed Mississippi State in another eliminate Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Bulldogs, who started the tournament with two-straight wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M, fell to 8-seed Vanderbilt, 4-3 in the late game late Thursday.

It will mark the first meeting between Tennessee and Mississippi State this season.