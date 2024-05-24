Tennessee baseball to play Mississippi State in SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee kept its SEC Tournament run alive on Thursday, beating Texas A&M, 7-4 in an elimination game.
The 1-seed Vols will look to clinch a semifinal berth against 5-seed Mississippi State in another eliminate Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
The Bulldogs, who started the tournament with two-straight wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M, fell to 8-seed Vanderbilt, 4-3 in the late game late Thursday.
It will mark the first meeting between Tennessee and Mississippi State this season.
Tennessee moving on after strong showing from Causey
Tennessee dropped its tournament opener against Vanderbilt on Wednesday and faced elimination.
Strong outings from starting pitcher Chris Stamos and reliever A.J. Causey headlined the Vols defensively with Causey striking out seven batters in 4.0 innings of work.
Kavares Tears blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh, mashing a three-run home run to extend Tennessee’s lead to four runs after leading by one entering the frame.
SEC Tournament schedule, TV times
All four top seeds played in elimination games on Thursday with 3-seed Kentucky outlasting 2-seed Arkansas in the first game of the day.
In the second game, 11-seed LSU came from behind to beat 10-seed South Carolina, 11-10 in a game that went back-and-forth.
Four teams will play in two games on Friday, including Kentucky and South Carolina and Tennessee and Mississippi State in the second game.
Vanderbilt and LSU will have byes.
Game 13-16 will air on SEC Network and the SEC Tournament Championship Game will air of ESPN2 on Sunday.
Friday, May 24
GAME 13: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 10 South Carolina (3 p.m.)
GAME 14: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (TBD)
Saturday, May 25
GAME 15: No. 11 LSU vs. Game 13 winner
GAME 16: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Game 14 winner
Sunday, May 26
SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner
All times Eastern
