Tennessee's first outing as the consensus No. 1 team in college baseball was shaky through the six innings, but the Vols did enough late on Tuesday.

In its second-to-last midweek match up, Tennessee overcame two deficits to beat Queens, 6-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The victory secured the Vols' (40-9) fifth-straight full season with 40 or more wins.

Just three days after run-ruling Florida with 16 runs, including 11 in one inning, Tennessee's bats were quiet much of the night, totaling just four hits and scoring its first run on a wild pitch in the first six frames.

A lineup change in the seventh proved to be the difference for the Vols' offense as Dalton Bargo started with a single that opened the way for a four-run inning that was headlined by Dylan Dreiling's three-run home run that put Tennessee in front.

The Vols' bullpen was efficient as left-handed reliever Dylan Loy pitched 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five. He was followed by Andrew Bhenke, who struck out four while giving up one run and two hits in 2.1 innings of work.

J.J. Garcia (2-0) earned the win after taking over on the mound in the seventh.