Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles to transfer

One day after the spring transfer window officially opened, Christian Charles is exiting the program after four seasons with the Vols, Rivals’ Adam Friedman reported late Thursday.

Tennessee appears to be losing its second defensive back to the transfer portal in as many days.

Charles arrived at Tennessee as a three-star prospect out of Gainesville High School (Georgia) in 2021, picking the Vols over Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and others.

Charles, who split time between safety and corner, appeared in eight games as a freshman during the 2021 season with one start.

Charles played a bigger role as a sophomore during Tennessee’s 11-win season in 2022. He played in 10 games and stared six, finishing with 35 tackles.

Charles made two appearances in 2023, but an injury caused him to miss the last 11 games of the season and earn a medical redshirt.

After returning to the field as a redshirt junior in 2024, Charles appeared in 10 games, totaling 28 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Charles will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee has had four players declare for the portal since last week, including wide receiver Dayton Sneed, quarterback Nico Iamaleava and defensive back John Slaughter.

Iamaleava reportedly committed to UCLA on Wednesday.

The spring portal window will remain open until April 25.

