Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks Indiana scrimmage expectations

Vols head coach Rick Barnes watches over the team's first practice of the season at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Thursday, August 29, 2024. (Photo by Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee basketball is hosting Indiana on Sunday for a charity exhibition before the start of the season. Ahead of the event, Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the media to lay out his expectations. Here's what he said.

No minutes restrictions, but they want to play all scholarship players

With this game not counting for regular season records, Tennessee is looking to play all of its scholarship players. Barnes intends to go deep on the bench with the physicality he hopes to play with. This will also be a chance to get more reps for some of his players he is looking to improve. Barnes said he thinks they have two, maybe three, players ready to go at the level he expects so these matchups to prepare are critical. Despite the long rotation, there won't be a minutes restriction on any starters including Zakai Zeigler who is expected to play big minutes in his senior year. "We'll just play it," Barnes said. "We know we want to get looks with a lot of different guys and maybe some different lineups but if you don't have a full roster of guys I'm not sure how much we can do that."

Two players questionable to play

The reason the Vols may not have a full roster is injuries. Forward JP Estrella has already been battling injuries and banged knees with Jahmai Mashack recently which set both players back. The pair are expected to return to practice before the scrimmage in a limited form but it is currently unclear if they'll be able to go in the exhibition on Sunday. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Jordan Gainey a more complete player heading into second season with Vols "We'll see (at practice) today, both will do a little bit, then we'll see about tomorrow and then we'll see what happens with it," Barnes said. "If not, it's just an opportunity for guys who probably weren't sure how much they were going to play, gives them a chance to see what they're able to do." If Estrella is held out, this likely means a bigger role for Cade Phillips — a fellow sophomore post player. If Mashack can't go, there's plenty of options to fill his minutes due to his versatility.

It's in the details on Sunday