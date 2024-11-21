Tennessee basketball's Cam Carr to miss time with thumb injury

Tennessee will down one contributor for the next month.

Vols' 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Cam Carr will miss four to six weeks with a thumb injury, a UT spokesperson confirmed to VolReport on Thursday.

Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel was the first to report.

Carr sustained the injury on his left thumb late in the second half of No. 11 Tennessee's 103-68 win over Austin Peay last Sunday. He scored 4 points in nine minutes before exiting the game with just over seven minutes left.

Carr did not practice on Tuesday as the Vols (4-0) prepare to play Virginia (3-0) in the Baha Mar Championship (9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network) in Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday. Tennessee will play either No. 12 Baylor or No. 22 St. John's on Friday.

Carr is averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 10.5 minutes per game while shooting 62.5% from the field through four games.

With Carr out for a stretch that will also include non-conference games against Syracuse, Illinois and Miami, Tennessee has options in its guard rotation.

Seniors Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack headline the group, while Jordan Gainey has been consistent off of the bench. Transfer Chaz Lanier, who has started all four games, is averaging more than 13 points per game.

Carr's absence could set up for freshman Bishop Boswell to get more minutes.

Carr isn't the only player on the Vols' roster, 6-11 sophomore forward J.P. Estrella has missed some time and has been limited with a foot injury.