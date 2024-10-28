Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier lands on updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft

A week from Tennessee basketball opening its season, outlets are putting their final touches on NBA Mock Drafts.

With the Vols projected to be toward the top of the SEC and national standings again, this has generated buzz around a few of their players.

On Monday, Bleacher Report released an updated version of its mock draft that includes all 59 picks.

This included Chaz Lanier, a Tennessee transfer out of North Florida.

The Nashville native is entering his fifth season of college basketball as he returns to his home-state to wrap up his college career.

Bleacher Report lists him as a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who will be 23 when the draft takes place. With an efficient scoring output a year ago at 19.7 points per game on 66.7 true shooting, the outlet has him being one of the final selections at pick No. 57 to the Hornets — a pick traded to Charlotte from the 76ers.

This would pair up Lanier with Grant Williams who was an SEC Player of the Year in his time with the Vols before carving out an effective role in the NBA.

Bleacher Report had this to say on Lanier:

"He'll start to get taken more seriously if he's able replicate some degree of that success with Tennessee in the SEC. Lanier comes with a strong frame and jumper that he can get into and drill in different ways from on and off the ball.

"Though not a big passer, his hesitation into drives, step-backs, shotmaking and impressive finishing create scoring potential that could open eyes under a brighter spotlight this season."

The outlet also offers a comparison to an NBA player. Lanier was said to have similarities to Gary Trent Jr. who is in his seventh season in the league and first with the Bucks. He has started all three games with Milwaukee so far while averaging 10.0 points per game.

On his career, Trent has averaged as high as 18.3 points per contest with the Raptors in the 2021-22 season. This came on an efficient 41.4% from the field and 38.3% on 3-pointers.