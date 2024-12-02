Tennessee basketball to debut 'Dark Mode' jerseys against Syracuse

Tennessee basketball just added a new uniform to its rotation.
The Vols announced they will wear 'Dark Mode' jerseys for Tuesday's game against Syracuse in Knoxville.
This follows the trend set by the football team who has worn black uniforms at least once every season since 2021.
This will be the first time in program history the team has worn black tops and bottoms on the hardwood. Tennessee has previously worn 'Smokey Grey' jerseys.
Tip-off for the Vols' game against Syracuse is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be Tennessee's first game as the newly appointed No. 3 team in the country according to the AP Poll.
The Vols are also the No. 1 team in NET rankings after it debuted today.
Tennessee is off to a 7-0 start to the season with wins over Louisville, Virginia and Baylor. The Vols are staring down an upcoming stretch against Syracuse, Miami and Illinois.
SEC play begins on Jan. 4 when Tennessee welcomes John Calipari and Arkansas to Knoxville.
