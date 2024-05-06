College baseball has a new No. 1 team.

After claiming its seventh-straight SEC series with two out of three wins at Florida over the weekend, Tennessee took the top spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday.

The Vols (39-9, 17-7 SEC) also jumped to No. 1 in both the Baseball America and Perfect Game rankings.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

It is the second time in three seasons that Tennessee been ranked No. 1 during the regular season in the major polls, spending several weeks there in 2022.

The Vols' top billing comes after a number of recent shakeups nationally and in the league, including the previous No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Texas A&M and Arkansas losing series.

The Aggies and Razorbacks dropped to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively while Kentucky jumped to No. 4 after taking the series against Arkansas.

South Carolina moved up two spots to No. 13 and Mississippi State moved to No. 14. Georgia leapt to No. 15 following a dominant performance against Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt and Alabama both fell out of the top 25.



