Tennessee climbs to No. 1 in D1Baseball Top 25
College baseball has a new No. 1 team.
After claiming its seventh-straight SEC series with two out of three wins at Florida over the weekend, Tennessee took the top spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday.
The Vols (39-9, 17-7 SEC) also jumped to No. 1 in both the Baseball America and Perfect Game rankings.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
It is the second time in three seasons that Tennessee been ranked No. 1 during the regular season in the major polls, spending several weeks there in 2022.
The Vols' top billing comes after a number of recent shakeups nationally and in the league, including the previous No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Texas A&M and Arkansas losing series.
The Aggies and Razorbacks dropped to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively while Kentucky jumped to No. 4 after taking the series against Arkansas.
South Carolina moved up two spots to No. 13 and Mississippi State moved to No. 14. Georgia leapt to No. 15 following a dominant performance against Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt and Alabama both fell out of the top 25.
Tennessee's offensive explosion lead to series win at Florida
Inclement weather forced Game 1 and Game 2 of the Tennessee-Florida series to be played in a doubleheader Friday at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville.
The Vols won the first game, 6-2 behind Dylan Dreiling's two RBIs and a strong relief outing from A.J. Causey, but struggled to make the most of their opportunities in a, 4-3 series-evening loss in the second game.
Tennessee fell behind for the second-straight day, 3-0 before pulling within a run in the fourth inning. Pitching in relief, Nate Snead gave up just two hits and held the Gators scoreless while the offense exploded for 11 runs in the sixth innings to run-rule Florida and win the series, 16-3.
Outfielder Hunter Ensley was the catalyst for the Vols at the plate, recording a career-high seven RBIs, including a pair of doubles and two home runs, one of which went for three runs.
Tennessee totaled 14 hits and Christian Moore and Blake Burke each homered in the seventh to put the finishing touches on the Vols' fourth consecutive series win over Florida in Gainesville.
Vols continue pursuit of SEC crown
Tennessee now holds the top spot in country, but it still has some work to do reach first place in the SEC standings.
The Vols trail Kentucky by one game in both the league's division and overall standings, though Tennessee took two of three from the Wildcats in Lexington three weeks ago.
Tennessee and Arkansas are tied for second place with two conference series left before the SEC Tournament begins in Hoover, Alabama later this month.
The Vols can potentially climb the standings with a three-game road series at Vanderbilt in Nashville this week. The Commodores (32-16, 11-13) are coming off of three-straight losses to Georgia last weekend.
As far as the national picture, Tennessee is currently ranked eighth in RPI with eight games left on its schedule, including a midweek match up with Queens College on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee will close out the season with four-straight home games against Belmont and South Carolina.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.
–––––