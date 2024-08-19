PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel dishes on recent red-hot recruiting efforts

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024. (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

When Josh Heupel landed the Tennessee job, the biggest criticism detractors had was that he couldn't recruit at a high enough level to win in the SEC.

Entering his fourth season with the Vols, Heupel has quickly dispelled this.

Past major recruiting wins include five-stars Nico Iamaleava and Mike Matthews who are already on the roster. Heupel also holds verbal commitments from five-star linemen David Sanders Jr. and Douglas Utu in the 2025 class and five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon in 2026.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hYblRPWlRGa3dJP3NpPXlFT016c3RTNndYUm1GNFo/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

While he's torn up the recruiting trail over the last couple of months, Heupel believes the success dates back long before that. There's a groundwork that needs to be laid that Heupel and his staff have put in place.

"Tennessee’s unique in all the states that touch it, how close in proximity it is to so many great players," Heupel said. "North, south, east and west. I think the success in recruiting for us isn’t something that just happens in the last six weeks. I think that there’s so much hard work that goes into it from your staff, from your players here on campus when the recruits come to campus. At this point in our tenure, having long standing relationships with coaches. People have their feet on the ground, the recruits themselves, their families, us being able to recruit to the culture that we’ve built here. The success that we’ve had on the field. Who we are and how we live out every single day. All those things parlay itself into the success that we’ve had on the recruiting trail here in particular here over the last month and a half. So for us as a program, we've got to keep taking steps forward but we got elite players with physical traits that have high character and that allows us to continue to recruit the right type of person and player to this program."

What is the right person for Tennessee's program, though?

Heupel made sure to note there is a specific type of recruit that he targets. This isn't just as a player but also off the field.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football QB commit Faizon Brandon bumped up into 5-star rating

"Smart, tough, relentless competitors that love football, care about the people around them," Heupel said. "Want to be great as a man, not just as a player, and are gonna go chase it every day."

While Tennessee has had success landing in-state talent, it's success out of state has been impressive, as well. The neighboring states such as Georgia and North Carolina have helped, but he's extended his reach across the country with Iamaleava coming from California and Utu residing in Nevada.

There are plenty of aspects the play into why he's been able to convince athletes to attend college far from home at Tennessee. The logistics of getting them to campus in the first place can be tough but once they're in Knoxville, its the atmosphere around the program that helps.

"Time on task," Heupel said. "That’s with coaches. It is people that come into contact with some of these players. It is trainers, for example. It’s being able to get them here to campus, then having an opportunity to see what Rocky Top looks like. The stadium, visuals of game day experiences, them being here for game day. And, ultimately, it’s the culture. It comes down to your players in your locker room being able to be real with them about what it’s like to live out and be a player here day in and day out. And then you look at the success on the field, the growth, the development of players as a man and as a player where they have an opportunity to go fulfill their dreams."

Currently, Tennessee owns the No. 7 class in the country for 2025. The following year, 2026, is still early in the process but the Vols are knocking on the door of a top 10 class there, as well.

This isn't a case of simply quanity, either. Heupel has brought in a good number of recruits every year, but the quality is also there. He has snagged at least one five-star in every class from 2023-2026 since first getting to campus with the 2022 class on deck.

Tennessee's strong recruiting efforts don't seem to be going anywhere and another successful season on the field could only make things begin to roll even harder.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWNvYWNoLWpvc2gtaGV1cGVsLWRpc2hlcy1v bi1yZWNlbnQtcmVkLWhvdC1yZWNydWl0aW5nLWVmZm9ydHMiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5l c3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS1jb2FjaC1qb3No LWhldXBlbC1kaXNoZXMtb24tcmVjZW50LXJlZC1ob3QtcmVjcnVpdGluZy1l ZmZvcnRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK