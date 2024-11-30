Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says Dylan Sampson as good as any back he's had

Sampson would finish the game with 178 yards on 25 carries along with two catches for six yards.

That didn't stop him from having another great game for Tennessee , though, as he was instrumental in the Vols' 36-23 win over Vanderbilt .

For the first time in his junior season, Dylan Sampson wasn't able to find the end zone.

This put Sampson deeper in Tennessee's record books as the record holder for most rushing yards in a single season surpassing Travis Stephens.

The Vols' back didn't know he passed the record at the time but position coach De'Rail Sims broke the news.

"I think my coach came up, Coach Sims told me after," Sampson said. "It's a great accomplishment along with all the other things.Truly a blessing. I got a lot more to accomplish, though. You know?"

While Sampson is recognized for his record-breaking season in Tennessee history, he hasn't been at the national level. The Doak Walker Award finalists were announced and Sampson was not in the group.

The snub is something Sampson isn't necessarily worried about. He knows what he does on a weekly basis and isn't planning on letting outsiders dictate his validation as a top back in the country.

"Stuff like that, you can't let it validate you," Sampson said. "I know what I do week in and week out on the field. Shout out to the people that they picked. I like their games, but I know what I bring to the table and there'll be people who recognize that."

Sampson's head coach, Josh Heupel, was quick to give Sampson his flowers, though. He said the running back is among the top in the country if not the best.

This is his on the field play along with him being the unquestioned leader of the team.

"I don't even know if I have the right words to describe D-Samp and what he means to our team, just as a player and as a leader," Heupel said. "I don't know if anybody's played the position better than he has this year. Especially, he's dynamic, plays great without the ball in his hands and talk about, got it when the ball is in his hands, making things happen. Dynamic plays, muddy threes and fours."

Heupel isn't limiting his praise to this season, either. He has a long history of coaching great running backs but is ready to say that Sampson has played it as well as anyone he's coached.

This includes Jaylen Wright who excelled just a year ago for over 1,000 yards which he turned into a high draft selection.

"He's special, man," Heupel said. "He's played the position this year as well as anybody I've ever had."

Sampson will have the chance to continue to etch his name into the record book. He is currently tied for second for career touchdowns with James Stewart at 35. He is two away from tying Gene McEver for most in a career at Tennessee.

He'll have at least one more game to do it as the Vols are now destined for the playoffs. After that, he'll have to decide between declaring for the NFL draft or continuing his college career for a final season.