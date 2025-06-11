Tennessee football in Top 5, will get official visit from 4-star DB

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He will make his college decision on July 9.

Jowell Combay , the No. 41 recruit out of Georgia and No. 25 safety in the country, has included the Vols alongside Missouri , Wisconsin , South Carolina and Georgia as finalists.

Tennessee football has landed inside the top five for a coveted four-star defensive back.

According to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman, Combay recently took an official visit to both Missouri and South Carolina and an unofficial visit to nearby Georgia.

He will take an official to UT on June 20 after seeing Wisconsin on an official on June 13.

He was most recently in Knoxville during the Vols' 865 Live event.

"I got to visit recently and really liked the energy around the program," Combay told Spiegelman after the visit. "The staff connects well with players and I could see myself fitting into their system."

"Tennessee definitely feels like a place that could be a contender and they made a strong impression," he added.

Combay is out of Marietta, Georgia where he plays for Kell. This is the same school Tennessee four-star and top 100 linebacker target Brayden Rouse plays for.

Tennessee currently holds eight commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 22 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star. Other four-stars are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and the latest addition, edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and wide receiver Tyran Evans.