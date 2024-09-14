Tennessee does something it hasn't done in 111 years in rout of Kent State

Tennessee accomplished one century-plus feat in its first half rout of Kent State on Saturday night.

The Vols' scored on Dylan Sampson's fourth touchdown run of the game midway through the second quarter to extend their lead to 51-0, marking the first Tennessee team to score 50 or more points in its first three games in 111 years.

Tennessee's 1913 team was the first team to do it, beating Carson-Newman, 58-0, Athens, 95-0 and Maryville College, 75-0 en route to a 4-4 record.

In 2024, the No. 7 Vols (2-0) are off to a dominating start themselves, opening the season with a 69-0 thrashing of Chattanooga and 51-10 triumph over NC State in Charlotte last week.

Against Kent State, Tennessee broke the program record for points in a quarter after scoring 37. The previous record was 35 points vs. Arkansas in 2000.

Nearing the end of the first half, the Vols have posted more than 400 yards of total offense. Sampson has accounted for 101 yards on 13 carries while quarterback Nico Iamaleava has 173 yards and one touchdown on 10-of-16 passing.