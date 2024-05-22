At the plate, Reese Chapman gave Tennessee some life with a three-run home run to cut the Commodores' (37-20) lead to two runs in the fourth inning, but combined for just three hits over the last five innings.

The Vols (46-11) used eight different pitchers but were unable to silence Alan Espinal , who homered twice and totaled five RBIs.

In their fourth meeting with Vanderbilt in two weeks, the 1-seed Vols' bullpen gave up four home runs and 15 hits while their own lineup was unable to find a rhythm in a 13-4 loss to the 8-seed Commodores at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama on Wednesday.

Dylan Dreiling led off with a walk in the bottom half of the second, then made the trek from first base to home on an RBI double to the gap in right-center field from Hunter Ensley to five Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

Vanderbilt threatened in the third with a walk and a Calvin Hewitt double that moved both runners into scoring position. It set up for the Commodores to score the tying run on a wild pitch on the following at-bat.

Davis Diaz put Vanderbilt in front, 2-1 with a two-out RBI single and Alan Espinal extended the inning with a three-run home run to right-center to swell the Commodores lead to 5-1 and force Tennessee to go to the bullpen for reliever Andrew Behnke.

Behnke managed to get the Vols out of the frame but not before facing a four-run deficit heading into the bottom third.

Looking to respond, Blake Burke doubled down the line in right with two outs but a fly out to center ended the inning.

Vanderbilt added to its lead in the fourth on a Hewett RBI single to go up 6-1, again scoring with two outs on the board.

Kavares Tears singled to right with two outs in the bottom fourth and Dean Curley drew walk to set up Reese Champman's three-run homer into the Vols' bullpen to pull Tennessee within two runs at 6-4.

Vanderbilt scored again in the fifth to lead 7-4 but a decision to try and steal home with two outs ended the inning.

In his first appearance on the mound in two months because of injury, Tennessee pitcher A.J. Russell pitched the sixth for the Vols and got out of a jam with a strikeout, stranding runners on the corners and holding the Commodores scoreless for the first time since the second.

Espinal homered for the second time in the seventh, plating three runs and stretching Tennessee's deficit to 9-4.

Vanderbilt added insurance in the eighth with a three-run home run from Jonathan Vastine and Colin Barczi hit another in the ninth.