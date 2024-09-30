TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), in their first home game in four weeks, are slated to play Florida (2-2, 0-1) on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

Tennessee will play its third-straight primetime game when it returns to Neyland Stadium next week.

It will be the first time that Tennessee has hosted Florida at night since 2018 and the Vols' fourth primetime game on ESPN/ABC this season.

The Vols won their last meeting against the Gators in Knoxville, 38-33 in 2022 but have lost 17 of the last 19 games in the series, including a 29-16 defeat in Gainesville last season.

Tennessee will likely enter the match up as a sizable favorite. The Vols are unbeaten coming off of a 25-15 road win at Oklahoma before facing Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Florida opened with a 41-17 loss to Miami and fell to Texas A&M, 33-20 in its SEC opener two weeks ago. The Gators, who have wins over FCS Samford and Mississippi State, host Central Florida on Saturday.