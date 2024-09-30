PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Tennessee-Florida kickoff time, TV designation announced

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) and teammates celebrates a 38-33 win after an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) and teammates celebrates a 38-33 win after an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (The Associated Press)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will play its third-straight primetime game when it returns to Neyland Stadium next week.

The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), in their first home game in four weeks, are slated to play Florida (2-2, 0-1) on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

It will be the first time that Tennessee has hosted Florida at night since 2018 and the Vols' fourth primetime game on ESPN/ABC this season.

The Vols won their last meeting against the Gators in Knoxville, 38-33 in 2022 but have lost 17 of the last 19 games in the series, including a 29-16 defeat in Gainesville last season.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols heavy favorites vs. Arkansas

Tennessee will likely enter the match up as a sizable favorite. The Vols are unbeaten coming off of a 25-15 road win at Oklahoma before facing Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Florida opened with a 41-17 loss to Miami and fell to Texas A&M, 33-20 in its SEC opener two weeks ago. The Gators, who have wins over FCS Samford and Mississippi State, host Central Florida on Saturday.

