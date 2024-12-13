Tennessee football among most watched teams in 2024

A lot of eyes were on Tennessee during its run to the College Football Playoff.

Millions tuned in to watch the Vols, landing them as one of the top most-watched teams during the 2024 regular season, according to the latest Nielsen Ratings.

Tennessee was the fifth-most watched team in the ratings, and one of eight SEC teams in the top 10 with 5.4 million viewers tuning in to watch the Vols win 10 games for the second time in three years.

Georgia topped the ratings with 8.6 million viewers, while Alabama totaled 6.6 million and Texas had 6.4 million.

Texas A&M drew 4.9 million with LSU close behind at 4.8 million. Kentucky, with 4.5 million and Florida with 4.3 million, rounded out the top 10.

Ohio State and Michigan, who came in at No. 2 and No. 6 with 6.8 million and 5.2 million viewers, respectively were the only non-SEC schools to make the top 10.

Tennessees, in one way or another, had a hand in those numbers. The Vols played four of the 10 teams and will play Ohio State in the first round of the playoff at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN).

Twice a game involving Tennessee was the most-watched game of the week—Vols’ road loss at Arkansas in week 6 was watched by 5.29 million while another road defeat at Georgia accounted for 9.96 million viewers in week 13. Both were primetime games that aired on ABC.

Tennessee had the second-most watched games in week 4 in its 25-15 win at Oklahoma in the primetime slot on ABC at 6.27 million and week 8 against Alabama—a 24-17 come-from-behind victory at Neyland Stadium that aired in the 3:30 p.m. ET slot on ABC, pulling in 10.23 million viewers as the Vols biggest TV audience of the season.

Tennessee and Florida took the No. 7 spot in week 7 as 3.25 million watched the Vols beat the Gators in overtime, 23-17 in Knoxville as the primetime game on ESPN.

The Vols’ regular season finale at Vanderbilt and 36-23 win that punched their ticket to the playoff placed sixth in week 14 with 3.61 million viewers as a Noon ET kick on ABC.

Not all of Tennessee’s most-watched games were conference clashes. In week 2, the Vols’ neutral site bout with NC State in Charlotte was selected as the ABC primetime game that week and recorded 2.96 million viewers.