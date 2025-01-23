Tennessee football announces date for Orange and White Game

Tennessee has set a date for it annual finale to spring practice.

The Vols will hold their Orange and White spring game at Neyland Stadium on April 12, the school announced Thursday.

A kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee is slated to begin spring practices in March, but has yet to announce a date. The Vols can hold 15 practices in the spring, according to NCAA rules, accumulating with the spring game.

There will be plenty of storylines to follow leading up to and during those practices. Tennessee is coming off a 10-3 campaign in Josh Heupel's fourth season and reached the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff for the first time, losing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the first round.

The Vols were ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight season, finishing ninth in the poll.

Tennessee redshirt sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who passed for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his debut season as the full-time starter.

The Vols have several key pieces to replace on offense, including at running back, wide receiver and the offensive line. Mike Matthews, who had a memorable spring game performance as a freshman last season, is expected to bolster the wide receivers room after losing its top three producers in Squirrel White, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Bru McCoy.

Miles Kitselman will be another key part of the passing game after an impressive first season as a transfer tight end and Duke transfer Star Thomas will join returners DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis at running back as Tennessee looks to make up for the record production lost with Dylan Sampson's departure to the NFL.

Arizona transfer Wendell Moe Jr. and incoming five-star prospect David Sanders Jr. are among the headliners on the offensive line after losing veterans Cade Mays and Javontez Spraggins.

Defensively, the Vols were a top 10 unit in 2024 and are set to return much of its production on that side of the ball, though it will have to replace All-SEC edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Jermod McCoy, who had a stellar sophomore season at cornerback after transferring from Oregon State, will miss spring practices after an ACL tear in the offseason. He is expected to return before next season.