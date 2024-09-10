NC State was on the cusp of swinging momentum.

Will Brooks snatched it back, ran with it 85 yards for a touchdown and obliterated the Wolfpack’s best chance at an offensive touchdown.

Brooks’ interception return for a score in Tennessee’s 51-10 romping of NC State last Saturday night in Charlotte all but secured the third-straight game that the Vols’ defense has kept a team out of the end zone dating back to a 35-0 victory against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

It is a feat that a Tennessee team hadn’t accomplished since 1985 when the Vols didn't surrender a touchdown in a three-game stretch against Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Memphis State during their SEC championship and Sugar Bowl run that season.

The No. 7 Vols (2-0) are teetering on being historically elite on defense in 2024, a positive sign just two weeks into the season. There was optimism going back to that bowl game that Tennessee would improve with an embarrassment of depth on the defensive line, a healthy linebacking corps and some new pieces in the secondary. But to this extent this early might have come as a surprise.

To fourth-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks, though, it hasn't.

"I don't know about exceeded, but we are definitely playing hard. Like I tell guys all the time, we have been building this thing since day one, since we got here," Banks said. "I have a really good staff, and we have good kids playing hard. I was not surprised at how hard we played. Still obviously a lot of things we want to get better at and things we want to improve on...

Our standard is our standard in terms of how hard we want to play and how tough we want to be. So as long as we continue to do that, we think we have a chance to continue to build."