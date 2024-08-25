PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 6, Jimmy Streater

Jimmy Streater wore No. 6 at Tennessee.
Jimmy Streater wore No. 6 at Tennessee. (The Tennessean)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With six days to go, Jimmy Streater, who as an All-SEC quarterback at Tennessee weaved through defenses and passed over them to finish his career between 1976-79 as the all-time leader in total offense, is selected.

Streater was from Sylva, North Carolina and later nicknamed "Sylva Streak." He starred at Sylva-Webster High School before signing with the Vols in 1976. His contributions were limited as a freshman, but his role increased the following year, the first under head coach Johnny Majors in 1977.

As a sophomore, Streater passed for more than 740 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 400 yards and eight scores, headlining Tennessee's offense despite a 4-7 season.

In his first game as the Vols' starting quarterback, Streater provided a glimpse of what was in store for the next three years, breaking off an 80-yard touchdown run in Tennessee's season opener against California.

Two years later, the Vols trajectory under Majors began to change. It started with a 35-17 win over Auburn, a game where Streater accounted for two rushing touchdowns while throwing for a another to help Tennessee to a 3-0 start.

The Vols stumbled in three of their next four games, including a home loss to Rutgers leading to many not giving them much of a chance against No. 13 Notre Dame the following week.

But the Fighting Irish had few answers for Streater, who totaled 141 yards of offense on his own with a 48-yard pass, 51-yard and 5-yard touchdown on fourth down to pace Tennessee to a 40-18 victory--the first signature win of the Majors era.

In his final season with the Vols, Streater helped Tennessee to its first bowl game in four seasons and earned First Team All-SEC before playing two seasons with Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

Streater put up record numbers in three years with the Vols, including 4,807 yards of total offense and 3,433 passing yards, both of which topped all-time career records at the time.

Streater passed away in 2004. He was 46.

