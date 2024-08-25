Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With six days to go, Jimmy Streater, who as an All-SEC quarterback at Tennessee weaved through defenses and passed over them to finish his career between 1976-79 as the all-time leader in total offense, is selected.

Streater was from Sylva, North Carolina and later nicknamed "Sylva Streak." He starred at Sylva-Webster High School before signing with the Vols in 1976. His contributions were limited as a freshman, but his role increased the following year, the first under head coach Johnny Majors in 1977.

As a sophomore, Streater passed for more than 740 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 400 yards and eight scores, headlining Tennessee's offense despite a 4-7 season.

In his first game as the Vols' starting quarterback, Streater provided a glimpse of what was in store for the next three years, breaking off an 80-yard touchdown run in Tennessee's season opener against California.

Two years later, the Vols trajectory under Majors began to change. It started with a 35-17 win over Auburn, a game where Streater accounted for two rushing touchdowns while throwing for a another to help Tennessee to a 3-0 start.

The Vols stumbled in three of their next four games, including a home loss to Rutgers leading to many not giving them much of a chance against No. 13 Notre Dame the following week.

But the Fighting Irish had few answers for Streater, who totaled 141 yards of offense on his own with a 48-yard pass, 51-yard and 5-yard touchdown on fourth down to pace Tennessee to a 40-18 victory--the first signature win of the Majors era.