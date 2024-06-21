Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 71 days to go, Darris McCord, who was an All-American offensive lineman for the Vols under head coach Robert Neyland in 1952 and later, Harvey Robinson from 1953-54, is selected.

McCord played part of his high school career in Detroit before finishing at Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. He signed with Tennessee in 1952, one year after the Vols won their fourth national championship under Neyland.

McCord became a two-way player under Robinson, starring on both the offensive and defensive lines. He was a key part of Tennessee's run to the Cotton Bowl and a No. 8 billing in the final Associated Press poll in 1952.

McCord earned national recognition as a senior. He was named a First Team All-American by the Football Writer's Association of America despite the Vols' 4-6 record that season.

The Detroit Lions selected McCord in the third round of the 1955 NFL Draft where he spent his entire decade-plus pro career.

McCord continued to play both sides of the ball for the Lions, appearing in 12 games during their 1957 NFL Championship season. He was a member of the defensive front tabbed the "Fearsome Foursome" during the 1960s.

By the time McCord retired from the franchise in 1967, he held the franchise record for games played at 168.

McCord died in 2013 at the age of 80.