Tennessee football offer 'means a lot' to in-state kicker Elliott Arnold
Over the past couple of years, the state of Tennessee has continued to produce its fair share of blue-chip specialist recruits and this recruiting class is no different. It's not hard to find a kic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news