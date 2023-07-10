As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. After snapping a 15-game losing skid to Alabama in thrilling fashion last season, Tennessee heads to Tuscaloosa in search of its first win at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 20 years against the Crimson Tide. Here is a closer look at Alabama.

ABOUT THE CRIMSON TIDE

Head coach: Nick Saban (17th year, 194-27 at Alabama, 285-69-1 overall) Last season: 11-2 vs. SEC: 6-2 vs. Tennessee all-time: 59-39-7 By Nick Saban's standards, last season was out of the ordinary for Alabama. The Crimson Tide were still in the College Football Playoff conversation up until conference championship Saturday, despite having two losses. Alabama dropped close games against Tennessee and LSU but also escaped upset vs. Texas A&M and Ole Miss. A number of prolific players on both sides of the ball are gone and new offensive and defensive coordinators join the staff, but talent abounds.

KEY RETURNERS

Jalen Milroe, QB Stats: 31-of-53 passing, 297 yards, 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions Jase McClellan, RB Stats: 112 carries, 655 yards, 7 touchdowns Jermaine Burton, WR Stats: 40 receptions, 677 yards, 7 touchdowns

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR Stats: 39 receptions, 674 yards, 7 touchdowns Deontae Lawson, LB Stats: 51 tackles, 2.5 TFL Dallas Turner, LB Stats: 67 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB Stats: 35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception

OFFENSE

After an impressive run as Alabama's quarterback, which included a Heisman trophy, Bryce Young was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leaving a void to fill. Two quarterbacks on the 2022 roster return in Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson with Milore appearing in eight games and passing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions. Though Milore is the more experienced of the two, there is no guarantee that he will be the starting quarterback when Alabama kicks off against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. Saban added to the room with Ty Buchner from Notre Dame, who will reunite with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Rees was hired to replace Bill O'Brien and while he doesn't have a seasoned veteran like Young to work with, there are some valuable pieces around the quarterbacks, including running back Jase McClellan and wide receiver Jermaine Burton, both of which are the returning leaders at their respective positions. Receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, who had 39 receptions for 674 yards and seven touchdowns, also returns.

DEFENSE

Alabama returns a familiar face at defensive coordinator following the departure of Pete Golding, who took the same position at Ole Miss this offseason. Kevin Steele is back on Saban's staff for his third stint with the Crimson Tide and he will take over a unit that allowed 318.2 yards per game last season. Steele will have to do it without linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Anderson accounted for 58.5 tackles for loss and 34. 5 sacks but Alabama has linebacker Dallas Turner back after he totaled four sacks last season. In the secondary, corner Kool-Aid McKinstry leads the group. He recorded 35 tackles, two TFL, a sack and an interception while defending 15 passes a year ago and fellow corner Terrion Arnold also nabbed an interception. Questions remain, particularly at safety where Alabama has to replace starters Brian Branch and Jordan Battle. Safety Malachi Moore enters his senior season after playing in all 13 games last season and finishing with 31 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and five passes defended.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Will Reichard decided to return for another season, who provides a boost for Alabama's special teams. Riechard made 84.6% of his field goals, going 22-of-26, including a long of 52 yards and he was responsible for 130 of the Crimson Tide's points. Punter James Burnip returns as well. He averaged 42.3 yards per punt and McKinstry adds another dynamic a punt returner, averaging 15.8 yards per return last season.

GAME OUTLOOK