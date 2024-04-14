If Tennessee’s explosiveness on offense took a step back last season, it made some headway in getting it back on Saturday.

As far as spring games go, the Vols’ Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium was routine.

The game lasted all of 90 minutes with a running clock in the second half. The teams featured a mix of first and second teamers because of injuries and starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava played one drive in the final two quarters.

What Tennessee did get out of its annual spring grand finale was the potential its new wide receivers bring to an offense looking to return to form after struggling at times in 2023.

The Vols added a few playmakers to their receiving corps in the offseason, including five-star freshman Mike Matthews and transfer Chris Brazzell II from Tulane. Both players were on receiving ends of long touchdown throws that headlined the afternoon.

Matthews hauled in a 63-yard pass from backup quarterback Gaston Moore to complete the two-minute drill at the end of the first half and Brazzell capped an early second half scoring drive with a 71-yard catch thrown by freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger.

“(The new wide receivers bring) athleticism, ability to go attack the football at the catch point and competitive situations that can be over the middle, can be a deep ball that some would call, a 50-50 ball," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "I think those guys have continued to refine their traits at the line of scrimmage in press man coverage. It’s the transition for every high school, high level, high school wide receivers as they come to college. Typically they’re seeing a bunch of off coverage and making sure the defensive back isn’t getting run by so learning how to play at the line of scrimmage. They work, they compete, they got the ability to make plays.”

Tennessee didn't have its full receiving arsenal at its disposal on Saturday.

Bru McCoy, who is expected to be the leader of the room, was sidelined all of spring as he recovered from a season-ending injury last September. Squirrel White missed the game last minute due to personal reasons and Dont'e Thoronton Jr. played limited snaps along with many of the first team offensive players.

The spring game served its purpose, though, giving an opportunity to the newcomers and others who are expected to take on bigger roles this season, like redshirt sophomore Chas Nimrod, who caught Iamaleava's lone touchdown pass in the second quarter.

“When we first got here as a staff, and where our program was at, being smart and intentional with the things that we’ve had to deal with to grow our roster, this is the deepest wide receiver pool that we’ve had," Heupel said. "Now, there’s a lot of young guys within our system that still have a lot of growth that they got to make before we get to the opener. Really, before we get to training camp, too.

"But I love the competitiveness of that group. They’ve made plays... It’s been been really good to see how they’ve grown and a lot left out there for them.”

"We have a lot of dogs on the team," Brazzell added. "Just with me and those guys, it's going to be fun."

Brazzell was one of the top receivers in the transfer portal back in December. He was largely overlooked coming out of Midland Legacy High School in West Texas in the 2022 class before a growth spurt and a productive redshirt freshman season at Tulane piqued the interest of Power Five programs, including Tennessee.

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Brazzell has the frame to play the outside and the speed to play anywhere. After three weeks of spring practices, he's more comfortable in the Vols' offense, too.

"We have wide splits," Brazzell said. "We play at a fast tempo and it's more like a run-and-gun offense. I mean, if you play receiver, you want to play in an offense like this. I'm thankful to be here."

Brazzell will compete for immediate playing time once fall camp begins in August. Matthews may have a steeper climb given the depth and experience in front of him, but he made an early case in the spring game, getting behind the secondary and then showcasing his speed after the catch down the sideline.

"I think we've just got a lot in our receiving room," Iamaleava said. "We've got more receiving depth than we've had before. Then you add the size to it. A lot of young guys that can play, like Mike Matthews...It's fun to see what this receiving room has become and I can't wait to go out there and play with those guys."

Tennessee had the most explosive offense in college football two years ago, leading the Vols to an Orange Bowl victory and 11-win season.

It started at receiver where record-breaking quarterback Hendon Hooker had a number of options, most notably 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and First Team All-SEC selection Cedric Tillman.

Inconsistency at both quarterback and receiver led to Tennessee hitting less big downfield plays in 2023, but additions like Brazzell and Matthews could change that next season.

"All those things got to come together," Heupel said. "And it’s guys getting open, it’s structure of defenses, it’s quarterbacks being in the right spot, being accurate with the ball, it’s your protection up front. It’s going to take all 11 to function and operate that way. Certainly want that and need that to create some of those explosive plays throughout the course of spring ball.

"I thought we’ve gotten better here, the second half of it, being more on the same page and being more accurate with the football.”